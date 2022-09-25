ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

How to Watch No. 2 Alabama Football at No. 20 Arkansas

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgdvA_0i9r69Lf00

Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's trip to face the Razorbacks in Fayetteville.

While Alabama's 15-game win streak over Tennessee gets the majority of the headlines, the Crimson Tide has also quietly never lost to Arkansas since Nick Saban's arrival in Tuscaloosa back in 2007.

And this year, the Razorbacks have arguably the best chance they've ever had to snap that streak.

Head coach Sam Pittman has built a legitimate contender for the SEC West this season. While the Razorbacks suffered a heartbreaking 23-21 loss at Texas A&M this past weekend to bring their record to 3-1 on the year, don't let this Arkansas team fool you: they are for real.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson is firing on all cylinders. The defense has shown massive improvement under veteran leadership. In short, the Razorbacks have all the tools needed — and with the game taking place inside the hostile environment of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to boot — to potentially hand Alabama an upset.

But the Crimson Tide are obviously no slouches, either. Quarterback Bryce Young is coming off of one of the best performances of his career — a 385-yard and four-touchdown performance against Vanderbilt — and Alabama's defense has only surrendered two offensive touchdowns through four games.

When these two teams meet up on Oct. 1, it'll be must-watch television for college football fans.

Here's everything you need to know about Alabama football's trip to Arkansas:

How to Watch No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas

Who : Alabama at Arkansas

When : 2:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 1

Where : Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

TV : CBS

Live Stream : fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio : Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson, Sideline Roger Hoover, Host Cory Reamer. SiriusXM channel 81.

Series: Alabama leads 22-8 all-time

Last Meeting : Alabama narrowly edged out Arkansas when the teams last met in November of 2021, but that didn't stop Bryce Young from having the best performance of his career.

Young passes for 559 yards — a career high — and five passing touchdowns. Wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie III recorded 190 and 173 receiving yards, respectively, while Williams also caught an impressive three touchdowns.

The Razorbacks were no slouch on offense, either. Quarterback KJ Jefferson completed 22-of-30 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns of his own.

It all resulted in a close 42-35 win for Alabama.

Last Time Ou t, Alabama: Young was back to Heisman contender form as the Crimson Tide dismantled the Vanderbilt Commodores by a score of 55-3.

Young completed 25-of-36 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns, with the junior quarterback completing passes to no less than 12 different receivers. In total, Alabama amassed 628 offensive yards in the offensive clinic.

The Crimson Tide's defense didn't slack off, either, holding the Commodores to just 129 total yards. With just 14 rushing yards, Vanderbilt's ground attack was rendered ineffective, and eight tackles for loss — including five sacks — kept the Commodores at bay for the vast majority of the night.

In the team's SEC opener, it was Alabama's most well-rounded performance of the year thus far.

Last Time Out, Arkansas: While everything was fine and dandy in Tuscaloosa, the same could not be said for the Razorbacks in Dallas against Texas A&M.

Arkansas leapt out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but a touchdown by the Aggies followed by an 82-yard scoop-and-score (and a missed extra point) put Texas A&M down by just one point at halftime.

10 points in the third quarter for the Aggies proved enough to hold off the Razorbacks, and Arkansas left with a 23-21 loss.

Arkansas amassed 244 rushing yards, and Jefferson recorded two passing touchdowns on the day. However, the disappointing loss will no doubt sting in the hearts of Razorbacks fans heading into what is sure to be a difficult game against Alabama.

See Also

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 4 Arkansas

SEC Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Eastern Washington at Florida, 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network+ | ESPN+

South Carolina State at South Carolina, 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network

No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network

LSU at Auburn, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

No. 1 Georgia at Missouri, 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Expected To Be Fired Monday

A Power 5 college football coach is expected to be fired on Monday, per reports. Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is expected to be let go on Monday. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel shared the latest on Collins on Sunday afternoon. "The buyout for Geoff Collins if he’s...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
City
Auburn, AL
State
Kentucky State
Fayetteville, AR
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
CBS Sports

Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings

The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AthlonSports.com

College Football Rankings: NCAAF Top 25 (After Week 4)

Weekly college football top 25 rankings are a big part of every season, and Athlon Sports will update its top 25 following the games each weekend. The fourth weekend of the 2022 season was headlined by Tennessee's victory over Florida, Ohio State's blowout of Wisconsin, USC's road win at Oregon State, and Texas A&M's close victory over Arkansas. Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan take the top four spots, with Clemson at No. 5 and USC at No. 6 in the post-Week 4 top 25 rankings. With the fourth week of the 2022 season officially in the books, here are the top 25 teams in college football:
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer Named Candidate For College Football Opening

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Urban Meyer has been named as a candidate for a college football job that recently opened. In a column for the Arizona Republic, writer Greg Moore proposed that Arizona State should give Meyer a call. Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards last week, but their first game under interim head coach Shaun Aguano led them to a 34-13 blowout loss to rival Utah.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Breaking: ACC Football Coach Fired On Sunday Night

An ACC football coach has been fired. According to reports out of Atlanta, Georgia Tech has parted ways with head coach Geoff Collins. Collins had been the program's head coach since the 2019 season. He's failed to build a winner in the ACC. Now, he's reportedly out. Ken Suguira first...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Razorbacks#American Football#College Football#The Crimson Tide#Texas A M
Yardbarker

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nebraska Is Getting Crushed Following Adrian Martinez' Showing

Adrian Martinez led Kansas State to a 41-34 upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday night. The Nebraska transfer sparked the biggest moment of his five-year collegiate career when scoring four rushing touchdowns to beat the Sooners, who were coming off a 49-14 blowout over the Cornhuskers. As Martinez...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

AP Top 25 Poll released following Week 4 of college football

After an exhilarating Week 4 of college football, the AP Top 25 Poll has been updated and released. entered the top ten after defeating Florida on Saturday, moving up three spots to No. 8. Additionally, Penn State (No. 11) and Washington (No. 15) also moved up three spots, while Texas A&M made the huge jump of six spots to No. 17 after defeating Arkansas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday Night Firing News

Georgia Tech became the latest Power 5 program to make a coaching change today, firing Geoff Collins after three-plus seasons. Collins was never able to find his footing in Atlanta, compiling a 10-28 overall record and 7-19 mark in ACC play. He had a tough task taking over for Paul Johnson and adapting from being a triple option program, but eventually, if you don't produce results, you're going to get axed.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy