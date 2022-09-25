How to Watch No. 2 Alabama Football at No. 20 Arkansas

Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's trip to face the Razorbacks in Fayetteville.

While Alabama's 15-game win streak over Tennessee gets the majority of the headlines, the Crimson Tide has also quietly never lost to Arkansas since Nick Saban's arrival in Tuscaloosa back in 2007.

And this year, the Razorbacks have arguably the best chance they've ever had to snap that streak.

Head coach Sam Pittman has built a legitimate contender for the SEC West this season. While the Razorbacks suffered a heartbreaking 23-21 loss at Texas A&M this past weekend to bring their record to 3-1 on the year, don't let this Arkansas team fool you: they are for real.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson is firing on all cylinders. The defense has shown massive improvement under veteran leadership. In short, the Razorbacks have all the tools needed — and with the game taking place inside the hostile environment of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium to boot — to potentially hand Alabama an upset.

But the Crimson Tide are obviously no slouches, either. Quarterback Bryce Young is coming off of one of the best performances of his career — a 385-yard and four-touchdown performance against Vanderbilt — and Alabama's defense has only surrendered two offensive touchdowns through four games.

When these two teams meet up on Oct. 1, it'll be must-watch television for college football fans.

Here's everything you need to know about Alabama football's trip to Arkansas:

How to Watch No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas

Who : Alabama at Arkansas

When : 2:30 p.m. CT, Saturday, Oct. 1

Where : Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

TV : CBS

Live Stream : fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio : Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson, Sideline Roger Hoover, Host Cory Reamer. SiriusXM channel 81.

Series: Alabama leads 22-8 all-time

Last Meeting : Alabama narrowly edged out Arkansas when the teams last met in November of 2021, but that didn't stop Bryce Young from having the best performance of his career.

Young passes for 559 yards — a career high — and five passing touchdowns. Wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie III recorded 190 and 173 receiving yards, respectively, while Williams also caught an impressive three touchdowns.

The Razorbacks were no slouch on offense, either. Quarterback KJ Jefferson completed 22-of-30 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns of his own.

It all resulted in a close 42-35 win for Alabama.

Last Time Ou t, Alabama: Young was back to Heisman contender form as the Crimson Tide dismantled the Vanderbilt Commodores by a score of 55-3.

Young completed 25-of-36 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns, with the junior quarterback completing passes to no less than 12 different receivers. In total, Alabama amassed 628 offensive yards in the offensive clinic.

The Crimson Tide's defense didn't slack off, either, holding the Commodores to just 129 total yards. With just 14 rushing yards, Vanderbilt's ground attack was rendered ineffective, and eight tackles for loss — including five sacks — kept the Commodores at bay for the vast majority of the night.

In the team's SEC opener, it was Alabama's most well-rounded performance of the year thus far.

Last Time Out, Arkansas: While everything was fine and dandy in Tuscaloosa, the same could not be said for the Razorbacks in Dallas against Texas A&M.

Arkansas leapt out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but a touchdown by the Aggies followed by an 82-yard scoop-and-score (and a missed extra point) put Texas A&M down by just one point at halftime.

10 points in the third quarter for the Aggies proved enough to hold off the Razorbacks, and Arkansas left with a 23-21 loss.

Arkansas amassed 244 rushing yards, and Jefferson recorded two passing touchdowns on the day. However, the disappointing loss will no doubt sting in the hearts of Razorbacks fans heading into what is sure to be a difficult game against Alabama.

See Also

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 4 Arkansas

SEC Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Eastern Washington at Florida, 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network+ | ESPN+

South Carolina State at South Carolina, 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network

No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas, 2:30 p.m. CT, CBS

No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network

LSU at Auburn, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN

No. 1 Georgia at Missouri, 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network