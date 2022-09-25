ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: The next two games will reveal if Steve Sarkisian is right for Texas

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Steve Sarkisian faces a critical set of games following the Texas Tech loss. The next two games may tell the Longhorns if they have the right coach for the long haul.

I am not a fan of proclaiming must-win scenarios. That said, Texas needs to win the next two games. Sarkisian can afford to go 8-4 overall, but he can’t afford to lose either of the next two games.

The first game comes against West Virginia, who has not been a good football team to date. They earned their first win last week after falling to Kansas by 13 and losing a close game to Pittsburgh.

The next and most important game comes against Oklahoma, who appears to be what they have been the last two years. The Sooners are still vulnerable, breaking in new systems and displaying suspect secondary play even in dominant victories.

Though Oklahoma is Texas’ toughest remaining contest, a loss there could unravel the season and set up Oklahoma to continue their run of dominance in the rivalry.

I have been careful not to write off Sarkisian based on his past head coaching track record since the circumstances were much different. Nevertheless, he will need to show tangible improvement this week to prove he is the coach of the future.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

