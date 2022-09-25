Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) "As American as apple pie," so the saying goes. But apple pie did not originate from America at all. In fact, apples are native to Central Asia and by 1500 BCE apple seeds had made their way throughout Europe. The first documented recipe for apple pie came from England in 1381, then pops up later in a Dutch cookbook in 1514. It wasn't until the 17th century that this classic fruit spread to North America and gave rise to what is now known as the most iconic American dessert.

