Three numbers that mattered in Kansas City Chiefs’ 20-17 loss vs. Indianapolis Colts

Here are three numbers that helped determine the result of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 20-17 loss vs. the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

15

The Chiefs had a potential game-clinching stop in the fourth quarter ... and then gave the Colts a free set of downs because of some words.

After a Nick Bolton sack on third down, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones continued to talk to Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan, and the official threw a late flag for an unsportsmanlike conduct to give the Colts a free first down.

Without that, Indianapolis would’ve had fourth-and-14 and almost assuredly had to punt with 4:48 left. Instead, the Colts used the get-out-of-jail-free card to continue on for the game-winning touchdown.

6.5

The game — if we’re being honest — turned very early after the Colts showed no life on their first three-and-out.

Indianapolis punted, but Kansas City rookie Skyy Moore muffed the catch to give it up inside the Chiefs 10.

The play cost Kansas City 6.5 expected points according to the rbsdm.com — the biggest swing of the entire game. The Colts capitalizing with a touchdown, if nothing else, changed the game’s momentum early.

11 & 32

Eleven is how many yards the Chiefs needed on a fourth down early in the fourth quarter when they attempted an ill-fated fake field goal, as holder Tommy Townsend threw an incomplete pass to tight end Noah Gray.

It was a questionable decision in the moment, even considering that fill-in kicker Matt Ammendola had previously missed an extra point. Advanced models had the Chiefs winning 84% of the time if they attempted a 41-yard field goal and 79% if they went for the first down.

Then again ... maybe coach Andy Reid could see what was coming. Later, Ammendola missed a 34-yard field goal wide left as the Chiefs special teams had their worst day in years.