ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Report Card: PFF grades from the Texas Tech loss

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47nZY1_0i9r5uCa00

Texas suffered a heartbreaking loss to Texas Tech in overtime to open Big 12 Conference play in Week 4.

At one point in the second half, the Longhorns convincingly led the Red Raiders 31-17. Unfortunately for Texas, they couldn’t get their defense off the field. Joey McGuire’s squad converted six fourth downs throughout the game and tied the game in the fourth quarter.

With 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff nailed a 45-yard field goal to put the Red Raiders up by three. Texas seemingly put together some late game heroics of their own to come back and tie the game on a 48-yard field goal as time expired.

A fumble by star running back Bijan Robinson on the first play in overtime was ultimately the dagger for Texas and they dropped to 2-2 on the season.

As far as Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades from this game, the top performer on offense was right tackle Christian Jones, while T’Vondre Sweat held that honor on the defensive side. Take a look at which Longhorns graded well, and which ones were on the wrong end of the spectrum.

Top defensive grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GZI5_0i9r5uCa00
Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK
  1. T’Vondre Sweat (DL): 91.0
  2. Keondre Coburn (DL): 86.7
  3. Ovie Oghoufo (DE): 77.2
  4. Jahdae Barron (DB): 74.3
  5. Ryan Watts (CB): 70.7

Top offensive grades

  1. Christian Jones (RT): 74.4
  2. Hudson Card (QB): 71.8
  3. Tarique Milton (WR): 71.4
  4. Keilan Robinson (RB): 69.0
  5. Bijan Robinson (RB): 65.5

Bottom defensive grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VU0Xx_0i9r5uCa00
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Jaylan Ford (LB): 42.4
  2. Jett Bush (LB): 44.8
  3. Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (LB): 45.2
  4. Morice Blackwell Jr. (DB): 50.3
  5. DeMarvion Overshown (LB): 52.8

Bottom offensive grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzSex_0i9r5uCa00
Josh Hedges/Getty Images
  1. Gunnar Helm (TE): 54.7
  2. Jake Majors (C): 55.2
  3. Agiye Hall (WR): 56.4
  4. Ja’Tavion Sanders (TE): 58.0
  5. Xavier Worthy (WR): 61.2

Pass blocking grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpPHP_0i9r5uCa00
Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
  1. Kelvin Banks Jr. (LT): 85.7
  2. Bijan Robinson (RB): 76.0
  3. Roschon Johnson (RB): 74.7
  4. Andrej Karic (LT): 67.4
  5. Cole Hutson (RG): 61.1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Steve Sarkisian leaves uncertainty with Texas football QB situation

All Texas football fans want to know this week who the starting quarterback will be heading into Week 5 of the college football season. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had the first chance this week to announce who the starting quarterback will be as this team hosts the West Virginia Mountaineers at home on Oct. 1.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
FanSided

3 questions Steve Sarkisian must answer after bad loss to Texas Tech

So far, the most significant setback of the season went down for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 22 ranked Texas football at the hands of new head coach Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders to open up Big 12 play. Texas was upset by Texas Tech on the road in Lubbock this weekend, which came after Sark’s squad held a double-digit lead in the second half.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Jones
Person
Ryan Watts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Pff#American Football#College Football#The Red Raiders#Pro Football Focus
KCBD

Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Stunning Timelapse Shows the Jones AT&T Stadium Fill With Red

This weekend was a dream come true for Red Raider fans. Not only did we beat one of our biggest rivals, but we did it on our home turf for the first time since 2008. What really makes games like these so special is not only our team's strong performance and success, but the fans that share these moments with the team they love. Texas Tech fans are the best in college football, and sitting in The Jones while our team plays is one of the most powerful things you can experience.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Yardbarker

Texas Tech fan goes viral for ‘Horns Down’ video

One Texas Tech fan may have delivered the most vicious “Horns Down” gesture ever. Barstool Sports personality Dana Beers is making trips around the country in search of a college program to support. On Saturday, he visited Lubbock to test out how he would like things if he were a Texas Tech fan. He caught on pretty quickly and seemed to have a blast.
LUBBOCK, TX
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
LUBBOCK, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy