Texas Report Card: PFF grades from the Texas Tech loss

Texas suffered a heartbreaking loss to Texas Tech in overtime to open Big 12 Conference play in Week 4.

At one point in the second half, the Longhorns convincingly led the Red Raiders 31-17. Unfortunately for Texas, they couldn’t get their defense off the field. Joey McGuire’s squad converted six fourth downs throughout the game and tied the game in the fourth quarter.

With 21 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff nailed a 45-yard field goal to put the Red Raiders up by three. Texas seemingly put together some late game heroics of their own to come back and tie the game on a 48-yard field goal as time expired.

A fumble by star running back Bijan Robinson on the first play in overtime was ultimately the dagger for Texas and they dropped to 2-2 on the season.

As far as Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades from this game, the top performer on offense was right tackle Christian Jones, while T’Vondre Sweat held that honor on the defensive side. Take a look at which Longhorns graded well, and which ones were on the wrong end of the spectrum.

Top defensive grades

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via USA TODAY NETWORK

T’Vondre Sweat (DL): 91.0 Keondre Coburn (DL): 86.7 Ovie Oghoufo (DE): 77.2 Jahdae Barron (DB): 74.3 Ryan Watts (CB): 70.7

Top offensive grades

Christian Jones (RT): 74.4 Hudson Card (QB): 71.8 Tarique Milton (WR): 71.4 Keilan Robinson (RB): 69.0 Bijan Robinson (RB): 65.5

Bottom defensive grades

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylan Ford (LB): 42.4 Jett Bush (LB): 44.8 Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (LB): 45.2 Morice Blackwell Jr. (DB): 50.3 DeMarvion Overshown (LB): 52.8

Bottom offensive grades

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Gunnar Helm (TE): 54.7 Jake Majors (C): 55.2 Agiye Hall (WR): 56.4 Ja’Tavion Sanders (TE): 58.0 Xavier Worthy (WR): 61.2

Pass blocking grades

Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK