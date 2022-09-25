Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky man dies after car rolls overtop of him, officials say
FLORENCE, Ky. — A man died after his vehicle rolled overtop of him, according to the Hamilton County Coroner and Boone County Sheriff's Office. The coroner said 80-year-old Elmer Smith died Monday after sustaining injuries on Saturday. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Smith was parking his vehicle and...
eaglecountryonline.com
Fatal ORV Accident Under Investigation in Jefferson Co.
A juvenile was killed in the crash Saturday afternoon. (Jefferson County, Ind.) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal off-road vehicle accident that claimed the life of a juvenile. Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on Saturday around 5:09 p.m. Upon arriving at...
Fox 19
80-year-old NKY man dies after vehicle rolls over top of him
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - An 80-year-old Northern Kentucky man has died three days after he was critically hurt in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Elmer Smith, 80, of Florence, was pronounced dead Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows....
953wiki.com
Off Road Vehicle crash claims life of a 13 year female from Jefferson County
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a serious off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that claimed the life of a juvenile. Yesterday at approximately 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. in Jefferson County for a serious accident with injury. Upon arrival, responder located a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eaglecountryonline.com
U.S. 50 Full Reopens in Ripley Co. Following Early Morning Crash
The crash took place around 7:00. (Versailles, Ind.) – U.S. 50 has fully reopened in Ripley County following an early morning accident. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash near County Road 300 E around 7:00 a.m. Deputies say a semi-tractor trailer driven by a Georgia man...
wdrb.com
Louisville man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has died several days after he was fatally shot on Interstate 264 near Southern Parkway. LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher said police responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot, he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
WLKY.com
LMPD arrest 20-year-old in Okolona fatal shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit has made an arrest in after a man was shot and killed in Okolona on Sunday afternoon. Police have charged 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner with murder. Authorities say he is currently booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. See the earlier story in the...
Silver Alert canceled after missing teen from southern Indiana found safe
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing 13-year-old boy from southern Indiana was found safe Monday morning. The Scottsburg City Police Department said Joseph Hanlin was last seen Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7:15 p.m. in Scottsburg, which is roughly 80 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indy man arrested for stealing U-Haul, leading police on chase
An Indianapolis man faces charges after police say he lead officers on a chase in a stolen U-Haul box truck.
953wiki.com
Traffic Crash Investigation by Scott County Deputy Leads to an Arrest of an Alleged Local Drug Dealer
82 ZANAX Pills and over One (1) Ounce of Methamphetamine Taken Off of the Street. Scott County-On 9-23-2022 at approximately 1:38am, Deputy William Morris of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a one (1) vehicle crash at the intersection of Lake Road and SR56 in Scottsburg. Upon arrival, Deputy Morris make contact with the driver, later identified as Sara Jo Cutshall, 43, of Scottsburg, Indiana who was still behind the wheel of the crashed vehicle. After completing the on-scene crash investigation, Deputy Morris placed Cutshall under arrest for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated, Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance (approximately 82 suspected ZANAX pills), and Possession of Paraphernalia. Deputy Morris transported Sara Jo Cutshall to the Scott County Jail for processing and subsequent incarceration once booked into the facility. Upon arrival at the jail, Jail Deputy Samantha Hobbs took custody of Sara Jo Cutshall for intake processing, where Deputy Hobbs located approximately 38.5 grams of suspected Methamphetamine concealed on Cutshall’s body. Prior to Deputy Hobbs locating the suspected Methamphetamine, Deputy Hobbs asked Sara Jo Cutshall if she had any illegal substances concealed on her person, which she denied. As a result of her attempt to bring the suspected illegal substance into the jail, Cutshall was also arrested for Trafficking with an Inmate in addition to Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine over 28 Grams, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. The investigative report has been referred to the Scott County Prosecutor where formal charging of Sara Jo Cutshall will be considered. Cutshall remains incarcerated at the Scott County Jail.
Man found dead on Manslick Road, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man shot to death early on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 5:30 a.m. When Fourth Division officers arrived, they said they located a man that had...
Fox 19
Suspects arrested after shots fired outside Bobby Mackey’s nightclub, sources say
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Two men believed to have fired multiple gunshots at a Northern Kentucky bar were arrested Monday. The dramatic arrests happened around 5 p.m. near Newport on The Levee. Officers from Newport, Fort Thomas and Southgate police departments took the men into custody in front of Brio...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Man arrested on drug charges after officer recognizes him for having suspended license
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Friday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was conducting routine patrols in the area of State Road 37 and 16th Street. As the deputy was passing Rever’s Food & Fuel he saw 55-year-old Billy Walker pull his 2001 blue...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man violates protective order and is arrested for meth
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Thursday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was requested to assist agents with the Department of Child Services on a case in the 8080 block of US 50 West. When the officer arrived they found 43-year-old Joshua McBride working on...
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after police find syringe and marijuana in a van
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Thursday afternoon when Mitchell Police officers responded to a domestic fight in the 1200 block of Elm Park. The caller reported a man and woman were arguing in a blue minivan and the woman was beating on the dashboard. When police arrived...
Ford strengthens relationship with Kentucky, invests $700M in Louisville truck plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ford will invest $700 million mainly at its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, creating about 500 new jobs over the next four years. The company made the announcement Tuesday after a state board approved incentives Ford's investment in the state. "The partnership between Kentucky and Ford...
5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
WLKY.com
Louisville teen avoids prison time for connection to deadly shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager will not be serving any prison time for his role in a deadly shooting that happened in 2021. Tameron Meadows, 18, was sentenced to five years probation in court on Thursday. Meadows pleaded guilty to the facilitation to murder in the death of...
wdrb.com
Engineer dispels rumors about changes to busy New Albany intersection
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A busy New Albany intersection is getting a makeover, but some drivers have concerns about what's coming. The intersection of Charlestown and Kamer Miller roads is typically a busy three-way intersection that's confusing to navigate. Most people agree that change is needed, but they just don't want a roundabout.
LMPD takes man into custody after he reportedly robbed bank on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say they were involved in a pursuit through the city trying to catch a "violent felony offender" who had allegedly held up a bank on Bardstown Road near Iona Court in Fern Creek Thursday. Around 12:45 p.m. police said officers went to the...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 15