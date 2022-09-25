ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IN

WLWT 5

Northern Kentucky man dies after car rolls overtop of him, officials say

FLORENCE, Ky. — A man died after his vehicle rolled overtop of him, according to the Hamilton County Coroner and Boone County Sheriff's Office. The coroner said 80-year-old Elmer Smith died Monday after sustaining injuries on Saturday. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Smith was parking his vehicle and...
eaglecountryonline.com

Fatal ORV Accident Under Investigation in Jefferson Co.

A juvenile was killed in the crash Saturday afternoon. (Jefferson County, Ind.) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal off-road vehicle accident that claimed the life of a juvenile. Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on Saturday around 5:09 p.m. Upon arriving at...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

80-year-old NKY man dies after vehicle rolls over top of him

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - An 80-year-old Northern Kentucky man has died three days after he was critically hurt in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Elmer Smith, 80, of Florence, was pronounced dead Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows....
FLORENCE, KY
Jefferson County, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

U.S. 50 Full Reopens in Ripley Co. Following Early Morning Crash

The crash took place around 7:00. (Versailles, Ind.) – U.S. 50 has fully reopened in Ripley County following an early morning accident. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash near County Road 300 E around 7:00 a.m. Deputies say a semi-tractor trailer driven by a Georgia man...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has died several days after he was fatally shot on Interstate 264 near Southern Parkway. LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher said police responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot, he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD arrest 20-year-old in Okolona fatal shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit has made an arrest in after a man was shot and killed in Okolona on Sunday afternoon. Police have charged 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner with murder. Authorities say he is currently booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. See the earlier story in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Traffic Crash Investigation by Scott County Deputy Leads to an Arrest of an Alleged Local Drug Dealer

82 ZANAX Pills and over One (1) Ounce of Methamphetamine Taken Off of the Street. Scott County-On 9-23-2022 at approximately 1:38am, Deputy William Morris of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a one (1) vehicle crash at the intersection of Lake Road and SR56 in Scottsburg. Upon arrival, Deputy Morris make contact with the driver, later identified as Sara Jo Cutshall, 43, of Scottsburg, Indiana who was still behind the wheel of the crashed vehicle. After completing the on-scene crash investigation, Deputy Morris placed Cutshall under arrest for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated, Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance (approximately 82 suspected ZANAX pills), and Possession of Paraphernalia. Deputy Morris transported Sara Jo Cutshall to the Scott County Jail for processing and subsequent incarceration once booked into the facility. Upon arrival at the jail, Jail Deputy Samantha Hobbs took custody of Sara Jo Cutshall for intake processing, where Deputy Hobbs located approximately 38.5 grams of suspected Methamphetamine concealed on Cutshall’s body. Prior to Deputy Hobbs locating the suspected Methamphetamine, Deputy Hobbs asked Sara Jo Cutshall if she had any illegal substances concealed on her person, which she denied. As a result of her attempt to bring the suspected illegal substance into the jail, Cutshall was also arrested for Trafficking with an Inmate in addition to Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine over 28 Grams, and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. The investigative report has been referred to the Scott County Prosecutor where formal charging of Sara Jo Cutshall will be considered. Cutshall remains incarcerated at the Scott County Jail.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
WHAS11

Man found dead on Manslick Road, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man shot to death early on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 5:30 a.m. When Fourth Division officers arrived, they said they located a man that had...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Mitchell man violates protective order and is arrested for meth

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Thursday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was requested to assist agents with the Department of Child Services on a case in the 8080 block of US 50 West. When the officer arrived they found 43-year-old Joshua McBride working on...
MITCHELL, IN
FOX59

5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Engineer dispels rumors about changes to busy New Albany intersection

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A busy New Albany intersection is getting a makeover, but some drivers have concerns about what's coming. The intersection of Charlestown and Kamer Miller roads is typically a busy three-way intersection that's confusing to navigate. Most people agree that change is needed, but they just don't want a roundabout.
NEW ALBANY, IN
