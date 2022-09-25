ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

WVU football announces players of the week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Neal Brown has revealed WVU’s weekly award winners following the victory over rival Virginia Tech. Center Zach Frazier is the team’s offensive lineman of the week. He also claimed the award after the win over Towson. Brown applauded his All-American center, saying...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Texas, West Virginia both in search of much-needed conference win

Texas, West Virginia both in search of much-needed conference win. Texas finds itself in a familiar head-scratching position and looking for answers as it faces surging West Virginia on Saturday evening in an early, but very crucial, Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas. Neither Texas, which dropped out of...
AUSTIN, TX
voiceofmotown.com

Update on WVU Football Recruiting

Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Shocking Facts About Neal Brown’s Tenure as the Head Coach of the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has had a tumultuous first three seasons and four games of his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His arrival in Morgantown had so much promise, but unfortunately he has not yet lived up to expectations or to the precedent set by his predecessors (Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen, namely).
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, WV
State
Maryland State
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
247Sports

WVU football: ESPN FPI updates predictions for the rest of the season

The fourth week of the season is over, and the Mountaineers are currently sitting at 2-2 on the season. With every team in the country now playing multiple games, ESPN has updated their predictions from the remainder of the season. How does ESPN's Football Power Index project this season to go? Right now, the model projects WVU to go 4.3-7.7 (up from 3.9-8.1 last week)
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK

Yosef gives No. 4 Marshall edge over WVU

Thundering Herd thunder on to earn first regular-season win over WVU since 2000. The Mountain State Derby’s first entry in the Sun Belt gave the rivalry a fast and physical chapter as No. 4 Marshall topped West Virginia at its Hoops Family Field in Huntington on Saturday. Milo Yosef...
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Devine
voiceofmotown.com

Predicting WVU’s Remaining Schedule & Neal Brown’s Future

Sitting at 2-2, WVU has to win half of their remaining eight games to become bowl eligible for the 2022 season. Will they be able to do it? Today, I give you my honest opinion on how the rest of the season will play out. Also, I will even throw in what I think WVU does with Neal Brown and his Herculean $20-million dollar buyout.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Kick time announced for WVU-Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia and No. 22 Texas will square off under the lights in Austin, Texas. The Big 12 matchup between the Mountaineers and Longhorns has been announced as a 7:30 p.m. kick on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be televised on FS1. Both squads enter 2-2...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Latest Big 12 standings, Look ahead to Week 5 games

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first four weeks of the college football season are in the books. West Virginia has responded with back-to-back victories in dominant fashion, after starting the year with a pair of losses, to even up its overall record. Week 4 also saw a pair of nationally...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football History#Rbs#American Football#College Football#Virginia Tech
voiceofmotown.com

Dana Holgorsen is in Full Meltdown Mode

Former WVU and current Houston coach Dana Holgorsen has never been one to hold back his emotions. This was clearly evident with the sideline mannerisms he portrayed during his time in Morgantown…. However, while he never really showed a ton of emotions during postgame press conferences at WVU, that hasn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
WDTV

Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Another movie was set to be filmed in North Central West Virginia. JCFilms planned to shoot its next film in Buckhannon. President of JCFilms, Jason Campbell, invited the community to the Buckhannon Safety Building to talk about the company’s upcoming film and how they can help.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy