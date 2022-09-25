Read full article on original website
WOWK
WVU football announces players of the week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Neal Brown has revealed WVU’s weekly award winners following the victory over rival Virginia Tech. Center Zach Frazier is the team’s offensive lineman of the week. He also claimed the award after the win over Towson. Brown applauded his All-American center, saying...
WOWK
Texas, West Virginia both in search of much-needed conference win
Texas, West Virginia both in search of much-needed conference win. Texas finds itself in a familiar head-scratching position and looking for answers as it faces surging West Virginia on Saturday evening in an early, but very crucial, Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas. Neither Texas, which dropped out of...
voiceofmotown.com
Update on WVU Football Recruiting
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
voiceofmotown.com
Shocking Facts About Neal Brown’s Tenure as the Head Coach of the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has had a tumultuous first three seasons and four games of his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His arrival in Morgantown had so much promise, but unfortunately he has not yet lived up to expectations or to the precedent set by his predecessors (Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen, namely).
WVU football: ESPN FPI updates predictions for the rest of the season
The fourth week of the season is over, and the Mountaineers are currently sitting at 2-2 on the season. With every team in the country now playing multiple games, ESPN has updated their predictions from the remainder of the season. How does ESPN's Football Power Index project this season to go? Right now, the model projects WVU to go 4.3-7.7 (up from 3.9-8.1 last week)
voiceofmotown.com
With A Tough Schedule And A New Roster, How Will The 2022-23 Basketball Team Look
With a completely new roster for the 2022-23 Basketball Season, the Mountaineers look to improve from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Last year, WVU went 16-17 (4-14) ending its season to 6th ranked Kansas (the eventual National Champions) in the second round of the Big 12 tournament. This year, things SHOULD be much different.
WTRF
WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
WOWK
Yosef gives No. 4 Marshall edge over WVU
Thundering Herd thunder on to earn first regular-season win over WVU since 2000. The Mountain State Derby’s first entry in the Sun Belt gave the rivalry a fast and physical chapter as No. 4 Marshall topped West Virginia at its Hoops Family Field in Huntington on Saturday. Milo Yosef...
voiceofmotown.com
Predicting WVU’s Remaining Schedule & Neal Brown’s Future
Sitting at 2-2, WVU has to win half of their remaining eight games to become bowl eligible for the 2022 season. Will they be able to do it? Today, I give you my honest opinion on how the rest of the season will play out. Also, I will even throw in what I think WVU does with Neal Brown and his Herculean $20-million dollar buyout.
WOWK
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
WOWK
Kick time announced for WVU-Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia and No. 22 Texas will square off under the lights in Austin, Texas. The Big 12 matchup between the Mountaineers and Longhorns has been announced as a 7:30 p.m. kick on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be televised on FS1. Both squads enter 2-2...
WOWK
Latest Big 12 standings, Look ahead to Week 5 games
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first four weeks of the college football season are in the books. West Virginia has responded with back-to-back victories in dominant fashion, after starting the year with a pair of losses, to even up its overall record. Week 4 also saw a pair of nationally...
voiceofmotown.com
Dana Holgorsen is in Full Meltdown Mode
Former WVU and current Houston coach Dana Holgorsen has never been one to hold back his emotions. This was clearly evident with the sideline mannerisms he portrayed during his time in Morgantown…. However, while he never really showed a ton of emotions during postgame press conferences at WVU, that hasn’t...
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
Wheeling University bus falls into ditch after Alderson Broaddus win
On Sunday evening, the Wheeling University Cardinals were on their way back from their win against Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi when their bus got stuck in a ditch on the side of the road.
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 5 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Time flies, it’s week five! Check out the highlights from this week’s contests:
Where to enjoy peak West Virginia fall foliage in late September
Friday, Sept. 23 marked the first full day of fall, and in higher-elevation areas of West Virginia, fall foliage is expected to reach its peak in late September, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism and fall foliage reports from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
Morgantown protester arrested following passage of West Virginia abortion ban
A protester who was forcibly removed from the West Virginia House of Delegates gallery after disrupting debate on a bill to ban abortion earlier this month was arrested more than a week after she and others rallied against the ban at the state Capitol.
WDTV
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Another movie was set to be filmed in North Central West Virginia. JCFilms planned to shoot its next film in Buckhannon. President of JCFilms, Jason Campbell, invited the community to the Buckhannon Safety Building to talk about the company’s upcoming film and how they can help.
WDTV
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
