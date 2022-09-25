Read full article on original website
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna Confirms Super Bowl Halftime Show After Attending A$AP Rocky Afterparty
Rihanna season is coming. After gossip began spreading online, speculating that the 34-year-old could be the next performer to grace the stage during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the mother of one quickly confirmed the rumours by posting a photo of her famous tattooed hand holding up a football in front of a white screen.
NME
Dr. Dre offers advice for Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance: “Put the right people around you, and have fun”
Dr. Dre has offered up advice for Rihanna, who will be headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show next February. Following news of Rihanna’s performance, Dre shared his thoughts as part of an interview with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden. He began full of praise for the Barbadian singer: “I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”
Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination
Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
thesource.com
JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show
JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Admits Super Bowl Halftime Show Made Him 'Extremely Nervous'
Dr. Dre spoke to Apple Music’s Ebro Darden about his own Super Bowl Halftime Show experience on Sunday (September 25), shortly after the NFL announced Rihanna as 2023’s headliner. The epic, West Coast-themed performance boasted appearances from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Mary...
hiphop-n-more.com
NBA Youngboy Releases New Song & Video ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered)’: Watch
One thing that NBA Youngboy is going to do is keep dropping new music. The rapper recently released his mixtape called Realer 2 on Sept. 7th but he continues to serve fans as he returns with another new song called ‘Like A Jungle (Out Numbered). And just like he usually does, it comes along with a music video shot around his house.
HipHopDX.com
Hip Hop Pioneers Respond To Akademiks Calling Them ‘Dusty’ After LL COOL J Lashing
Exclusive – Akademiks is facing an onslaught of criticism after he referred to the pioneers and architects of Hip Hop as “dusty” in one of his recent Twitch rants. In addition to LL COOL J, who berated the media personality on Wednesday night (September 21), Scorpio of groundbreaking Hip Hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has spoken out about Akademiks’ comments, telling HipHopDX he was way off base.
FLO Is Apple Music’s Newest ‘Up Next’ Artist
UK R&B girl group FLO is officially Apple Music’s newest featured artist for its Up Next series, “a monthly artist initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent.” Comprised of Renée Downer, Jorja Douglas, and Stella Quaresma, the trio released their debut single, “Cardboard Box,” earlier this year and it quickly became a viral sensation, amassing roughly 2 million streams within its first month. At the time, their EP, The Lead, was the biggest R&B debut on Apple Music globally.More from VIBE.comRihanna Tapped To Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime ShowApple Music Replaces Pepsi As New Super Bowl Halftime Show SponsorApple Music Celebrates Juneteenth's...
Dr. Dre Gives Rihanna Advice Following Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement
Rihanna has been announced as the performer at next year's Super Bowl LVII halftime show and Dr. Dre has some pointers for the billionaire pop star. On Sunday (Sept. 25), Rihanna confirmed via Instagram she would be following in Dre's footsteps as the headliner of the NFL's biggest event of the year. The Aftermath founder talked with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1 on Sunday, where he spoke about the big news.
hotnewhiphop.com
Baby Tate Taps 2 Chainz For Club Ready "Ain't No Love"
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean those club-ready jams have to stop. This New Music Friday (September 23), Baby Tate returns with a few bars on a 2 Chainz-assisted track that will get listeners to the dancefloor. The Warner Records release gives a nod to Ciara's "Oh" featuring Ludacris and Usher's "Love in this Club," both 2000s party favorites, and judging from the lyrics, Baby Tate makes it clear that there "Ain't No Love" when all you're looking for is a good time.
Apple Insider
Billie Eilish ending 'Happier Than Ever' tour on Apple Music Live
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Catch the final live performance of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" world tour onApple Music Live on September 30.
musictimes.com
BLACKPINK Dethrones Bad Bunny on Head-to-Head Battle for Billboard 200 #1 Spot
With the debut of BLACKPINK's newest album, "Born Pink" at the summit of the Billboard 200 albums chart - Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" has been dethroned. "Verano" is supposed to clinch its 12th nonconsecutive week at the No. 1 spot this week, but it would seem like he has to grab that record next week if he manages to pull through another peak next weekend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Extends Apple Music Dominance With Success Of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2”
Cardi B added to her record for most number ones for a female artist with the success of “Tomorrow 2.”. Cardi B has earned her 11th chart-topping single on Apple Music with the remix of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow” single, “Tomorrow 2.” The song reached number one on “Apple Music’s Top 100: USA” just two days after releasing on Friday, September 23. This feat extends her lead as the female artist with the most number ones on the chart.
hiphop-n-more.com
Moneybagg Yo Releases New Single ‘Blow’: Listen
Moneybagg Yo has released a new single called ‘Blow’ which arrives on his birthday today (Sept. 22). The song is taken off his upcoming new album, the follow up to the very successful A Gangsta’s Pain which spawned multiple hits. “The vibe… it was just a party, birthday club vibe. I made it probably a month ago but then I was making it intentionally for my birthday, you know what I’m saying? Just trying to put out a birthday song, do a record,” the Memphis rapper told Zane Lowe on Apple Music.
BET
New Music Monday: Wizkid, BLEU & And EST Gee Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes
Discovering new music, albums, and artists can be hard, considering how much it all arrives in overwhelming waves on a weekly basis. Don't worry, because BET.com has you covered with our New Music Mondays column. Built with you in mind, you won't miss out on the latest sounds, thanks to us sifting through them to make things easier.
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Pro Max could turn into 'Ultra' in fall 2023 updates
Apple's introduction of the iPhone 14 and Pro models largely consisted of an internal spec bump rather than an overhaul, with little externally different compared to one year prior. For 2023, it is suggested that there could be a lot more visible changes, as well as a new name. In...
Complex
ASAP Rocky Trolled by Tyler, the Creator Over Rolling Loud Mosh Pit Clip
You can count Tyler, the Creator as among those having some fun with ASAP Rocky’s viral mosh pit footage. The footage in question stems from Rocky’s appearance at this weekend’s Rolling Loud New York, marking a performance he billed as his “last show until the album.” In a clip from the show, Rocky is seen getting caught up in an excited crowd, resulting in some promptly shared and widely memed screenshots.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Earns 22 New RIAA Certifications On His 40th Birthday
Lil Wayne has rung in his 40th year of life with 22 new RIAA certifications. Tunechi celebrated his 40th birthday over the weekend with a massive party at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles, which featured several notable guest appearances from people like YG and Mack Maine, to Keith Sweat and Skip Bayless.
