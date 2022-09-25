ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins to win over Bills after briefly exiting with injury

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins' 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills late in the second quarter, but returned to start the second half. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Tagovailoa tweaked his back in the first quarter, and a hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano caused his back to lock up and led to him stumbling. After going into the locker room for a concussion check, Tagovailoa was fully cleared and allowed to return to the game, per Rapoport.
Tua Tagovailoa: 3 bold predictions for Dolphins QB in Week 3 vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a potential career-defining moment in Week 2. After trailing 35-14 against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Tagovailoa led a furious comeback to propel the Dolphins to a stunning 42-38 win. Tagovailoa put on one of the best quarterback performances in recent memory, finishing the day with 469 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
Tua Tagovailoa’s scary head injury isn’t the only worry for Dolphins after Week 3

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got banged up in the Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills and will look to get ready to take the field again on Thursday Night for the Week 4 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa appeared to take a big hit to the head in the game, and it was a major concern when he came up wobbling, appearing very dazed. While Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocols and returned to the game, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed there were some other ailments the Dolphins star picked up in the game, too.
