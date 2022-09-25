Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The untold story of the first black millionaire of Florida.Alissa RoseFlorida State
Here's the list of food vendors you can find at Urbanspace's Miami holiday marketBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Darius V. Daughtry Shares The Vision of How The Arts Can Unlock Our Potential on OVM RadioShe Got Game MediaMiami, FL
Get to Know Rising Music Artist Daniel MouyalMeikhelMiami, FL
Related
Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?
The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
The truth behind Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s scary-looking injury vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Sunday’s Week 3 showdown against the Buffalo Bills with a scary injury, but he returned to play in the second half, to the surprise of many. Tagovailoa looked concussed when he initially got injured, so it was rather shocking to see him able to come back so quickly.
Why was Tua Tagovailoa allowed to return? NFLPA seeks investigation of Dolphins' concussion protocol
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to start the second half against the Bills after suffering a head injury and stumbling to ground.
NFL
Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins to win over Bills after briefly exiting with injury
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the Dolphins' 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills late in the second quarter, but returned to start the second half. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Tagovailoa tweaked his back in the first quarter, and a hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano caused his back to lock up and led to him stumbling. After going into the locker room for a concussion check, Tagovailoa was fully cleared and allowed to return to the game, per Rapoport.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa: 3 bold predictions for Dolphins QB in Week 3 vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a potential career-defining moment in Week 2. After trailing 35-14 against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Tagovailoa led a furious comeback to propel the Dolphins to a stunning 42-38 win. Tagovailoa put on one of the best quarterback performances in recent memory, finishing the day with 469 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
Tua Tagovailoa’s scary head injury isn’t the only worry for Dolphins after Week 3
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got banged up in the Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills and will look to get ready to take the field again on Thursday Night for the Week 4 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa appeared to take a big hit to the head in the game, and it was a major concern when he came up wobbling, appearing very dazed. While Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocols and returned to the game, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed there were some other ailments the Dolphins star picked up in the game, too.
What should be making Dolphins’ Ross very happy. And another area where Tua leads the NFL
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Monday night:
WATCH: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle mic'd up for win vs. Bills
During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 victory over the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa and company didn’t have many opportunities to make plays, but when they did one wide receiver shined. Second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle had a game-high 102 yards on four receptions...
RELATED PEOPLE
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
Comments / 0