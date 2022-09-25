If you're a fantasy manager who's looking for signs that you can trust Rashaad Penny in your lineup, you sure don't seem to be getting them. Sure, Penny is seemingly the clear RB1 in Seattle after pacing the Seahawks' backfield Sunday with 14 carries and 66 yards while Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer (who exited early with an injury) combined for seven rushes and 47 yards — but what good is that in this offense right now?

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO