Live Game Log: Rams Defense Holds Arizona Out of End Zone, Beat Cardinals 20-12

The Rams and Cardinals are set to face off in a pivotal early season NFC West Showdown. Follow along with Ramdigest.com for live in-game updates.

The Los Angeles Rams are set to kickoff in their NFC West matchup of the season on Sunday when they travel to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ to take on the Arizona Cardinals .

The Rams have won 10 of their last 11 matchups against the Cardinals, including their last seven games in Arizona.

The Rams' last loss in Glendale came in Sean McVay's second season as the head coach of the franchise in 2014 when they were still located in St. Louis.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who helped lead Los Angeles to a Super Bowl win last season, has won two-straight games over the Cardinals, including a playoff win in Los Angeles. Stafford is 1-0 against the Cardinals in Glendale.

Los Angeles enters the game as 3.5-point favorites over the Cardinals, with kickoff set for 1:25 pm PT.

WHAT: Los Angeles Rams (1-1) vs. Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, 1:25 p.m. PT

WHERE: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona (63,400)

TELEVISION: FOX

RADIO: ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: L.A. Rams -3.5 (-110), Arizona Cardinals +3.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 48 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Rams -188, Cardinals +155

FIRST QUARTER: Rams 10, Cardinals 0

The Cardinals will receive the opening kickoff.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 25.

BLOCKED PUNT: The Rams block the Cardinals' punt and take over deep in Arizona territory.

The Rams will start their drive at the Arizona 35.

Stafford finds Cooper Kupp for 9 yards, Brandon Powell for 16 yards and then Kupp for 10 more, moving inside the Cardinals' 10-yard territory.

FIELD GOAL RAMS: Gay connects on the 22-yard field goal to give the Rams a 3-0 lead with 9:45 left in the first quarter. The drive went 31 yards on 8 plays, taking 3:49 off the clock.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 25.

The Rams' defense gets off the field in quick fashion, forcing a three and out and Cardinals' punt.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 42 following a 22-yard punt return.

Stafford finds Tyler Higbee for a gain of 19 yards and the Rams move the ball into Arizona territory.

TOUCHDOWN RAMS: Kupp takes a carry for 20 yards and a touchdown. Gay's extra point attempt is good to give the Rams a 10-0 lead with 4:00 left in the first quarter. The drive went 58 yards on 7 plays, taking 4:50 off the clock.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 25.

The Rams' defense forces another Arizona punt, led by a 15-yard sack by Aaron Donald.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 20.

Stafford finds Kendall Blanton for 28 yards followed by a completion to Ben Skowronek for 26 yards to move into Arizona territory.

SECOND QUARTER: Rams 13, Cardinals 6

FIELD GOAL RAMS: Gay drills the 40-yard field goal to extend the Rams' lead to 13-0 with 13:23 left in the second quarter. The drive went 58 yards on 6 plays, taking 3:08 off the clock.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 25.

The Rams' defense continues to stifle this Cardinals' offense as they force yet another three and out.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 35.

The Cardinals' defense finally gets a stop, forcing the Rams to go three and out for the first time today.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 30.

On 4th and 1, James Conner gets the ball and carries it for a first down to keep the drive alive.

Another 4th down conversion for the Cardinals as Murray finds Marquise Brown for 4 yards on 4th and 2.

FIELD GOAL CARDINALS: Matt Prater drills the 23-yard field goal to cut the Rams' lead to 14-3 with 1:51 left in the second quarter. The drive went 65 yards on 19 plays, taking 9:30 off the clock.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 25.

The Cardinals' defense forces another three and out, giving their offense the ball back before the half.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 28.

Murray finds Ertz and Brown for 10 and 11 yards as the Cardinals move the ball into Los Angeles territory.

Murray finds Greg Dortch for a deep strike of 31 yards on the doorstep of the red zone.

FIELD GOAL CARDINALS: Prater drills the 43-yard field goal to cut the Rams' lead to 13-6 with :02 left in the second quarter. The drive went 47 yards on 8 plays, taking :46 off the clock

THIRD QUARTER: Rams 20, Cardinals 9

The Rams will receive the second half kickoff and start their drive at their own 25.

The Rams come out of halftime and look rough on offense, going three and out to start the half.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 11.

On 4th and inches from their own 20-yard line, the Cardinals give it to Conner who plunges ahead for the first down.

FIELD GOAL CARDINALS : Prate's 49-yard field goal, his third of the day, cuts the Rams' lead to 13-9 with 5:10 left in the third quarter. The drive went 58 yards on 16 plays, taking 7:47 off the clock.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 25.

On 3rd and 11 Stafford twirls out of pressure and delivers an absolute strike to Kupp for a first down, followed by a 26-yard completion to Higbee.

TOUCHDOWN RAMS: Cam Akers takes it in from 14 yards out for the touchdown. Gay's extra point attempt gives the Rams a 20-9 lead with 1:00 left in the third quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 8 plays, taking 4:10 off the clock.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 25.

Murray finds Andy Isabella for a quick strike and gain of 11 yards, bringing an end to the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER: Rams 20, Cardinals 12

On 4th and 4 Murray looks for Brown but the Rams' defense comes up with the stuff to force the turnover on downs.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 26.

Stafford finds Skowronek over the middle for a gain of 32 yards, as the Rams move into Arizona territory.

FUMBLE RECOVERY CARDINALS: Akers coughs up the ball on the 1-yard line and the Cardinals recover.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 3.

On 4th and 7, Murray finds Brown for a gain of 14 yards to keep the drive and their comeback hopes alive, moving into Los Angeles territory.

Murray finds Ertz for a gain of 12 yards and a first down, which brings up the two minute warning.

FIELD GOAL CARDINALS : Prater drills the 31-yard field goal, his fourth of the day, to cut the Rams' lead to 20-12 with 1:07 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 84 yards on 17 plays, taking 5:32 off the clock.

The Rams recover the onside kick and will kneel this one out, securing the victory.

END OF GAME

