Tennessee cracks top 10, Florida State returns to poll

Tennessee and North Carolina State cracked the top 10 and Florida State returned to the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the first time since 2018.

The top five was unchanged Sunday as No. 1 Georgia (4-0) received 55 of 63 first-place votes. No. 2 Alabama (4-0) and No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) each received four votes and were followed by Michigan (4-0) and Clemson (4-0).

No. 6 Southern California (4-0) and No. 7 Kentucky (4-0) each climbed a spot, while No. 8 Tennessee (4-0) moved up three places after a 38-33 win against Florida. The Gators (2-2) dropped from 20th to out of the poll.

No. 9 Oklahoma State (3-0) held steady and No. 10 NC State (4-0) rose two places after a 41-10 rout of UConn.

It is the highest ranking for the Volunteers since 2006 and the highest for the Wolfpack since 2002.

No. 17 Texas A&M (3-1) made the biggest climb of the week, jumping six spots after a 23-21 defeat of Arkansas (3-1). The Razorbacks slid 10 spots to No. 20.

No. 18 Oklahoma (3-1) plummeted 12 places following a 41-34 loss to Kansas State (3-1), who entered the poll this week at No. 25.

No. 21 Minnesota (4-0) also joined the rankings after a 34-7 victory against Michigan State.

Texas (2-2) and Miami (2-2) both fell out of the poll following losses to Texas Tech and Middle Tennessee State, respectively.

