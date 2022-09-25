Slide 1 of 7: By now, it's probably no secret to you that red meat has a bad reputation for health. "Regular consumption of red meat has been linked to increased risk of developing high cholesterol and high blood pressure, both of which may lead to heart disease, and also increases risk of developing certain types of cancers," says Roxana Ehsani, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN, registered dietitian nutritionist and National Media Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "Some studies have even found high intake of red meat increases risk for developing diabetes, and may even reduce one's life span."However, it's not just the red meat itself that can present issues. It's how you prepare it. "If you choose to grill it and the meat burns, this can cause the meat to contain harmful carcinogens which have been linked to increased cancer risk as well," adds Ehsani.Since lots of red meat is also processed, you risk lots of excess salt consumption. "Certain types of red meat like sausage, hot dogs, bacon, deli meats, can also be very high in salt, which may raise one's blood pressure," says Ehsani.But for some people, red meat can have a more severe impact. Here are six people who should never eat red meat, according to dietitians.RELATED: Eating Habits to Lose Abdominal Fat As You Age, Say Dietitians.

NUTRITION ・ 11 HOURS AGO