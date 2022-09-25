Read full article on original website
parentherald.com
Ultrasound Shows How Fetuses React to Foods Their Moms Eat
According to a new study of around 100 pregnant women and their fetuses in England, babies in the womb smiled after they ate carrots but scowled after their moms ate kale. The study offers a rare glimpse at how fetuses respond to flavors in real-time. The researchers gave the participating pregnant women capsules that contained powdered versions of the two foods.
Medical News Today
Kale vs. carrot: Can fetuses tell the difference in the womb?
Studies have shown that the dietary habits of pregnant people can influence the response of newborns and infants to the odor and taste of food items, suggesting that fetuses are able to sense flavors while in the womb. A new study used ultrasound scans to examine the facial expressions of...
Kale is an acquired taste, even in utero
Good news for kale haters everywhere—you’re not alone in your dislike of the bitter leafy green. And that dislike may have began way earlier than you thought. A study from scientists at Aston University in the UK and the National Centre for Scientific Research-University of Burgundy, France offers a rare look at the faces fetuses make depending upon the food their mothers eat.
