The first UA Little Rock Evenings with History lecture of the fall 2022 semester will explore the purpose of Greek and Roman warfare in ancient history. Dr. Edward Anson, professor of history at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, will present, “We are the Champions: Terrorism, Body Counts, and the Ultimate Purpose of Ancient Warfare” from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Historic Arkansas Museum in Little Rock. Refreshments will be served at 7 p.m., and the talk will begin at 7:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO