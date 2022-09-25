Read full article on original website
President Bill Clinton celebrates the 65th anniversary with the Little Rock Nine
Sixty-five years ago, Sunday, 9 black teenagers entered Central High School as it became on of the first schools in Little Rock to desegregate.
ualr.edu
UA Little Rock Evenings with History Lecture to Discuss Warfare in Ancient Times
The first UA Little Rock Evenings with History lecture of the fall 2022 semester will explore the purpose of Greek and Roman warfare in ancient history. Dr. Edward Anson, professor of history at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, will present, “We are the Champions: Terrorism, Body Counts, and the Ultimate Purpose of Ancient Warfare” from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Historic Arkansas Museum in Little Rock. Refreshments will be served at 7 p.m., and the talk will begin at 7:30 p.m.
kuaf.com
John Waters Coming to Arkansas
John Waters seemingly never rests. The filmmaker, actor, writer and artist will bring his show, "False Negative: An Evening with John Waters" to the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. The show is part of the Six Bridges Book Festival from the Central Arkansas Library System.
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB)
The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) began as Branch Normal College, which sought to accommodate the higher-educational needs of Arkansas’s African-American population. UAPB is the alma mater of such notable figures as attorney Wiley Branton Sr., Dr. Samuel Kountz, and attorney John W. Walker. It is part of the University of Arkansas System.
Families frustrated over North Little Rock cemetery ‘unkempt’ conditions
Frustration grows for family members whose loved ones are buried at a north little rock cemetery, for months they say the grounds have been unkempt.
Arkansas Rice Industry to make large donation to fight against hunger in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — September is National Rice Month and Hunger action month. The Arkansas Rice Industry is inviting you to join them in celebrating National Rice Month, while fighting against hunger in Arkansas. On September 29, 2022, Arkansas Rice Company will donate rice for weekend backpacks for children, food boxes and food pantries. […]
Arkansas prisons reach 105% capacity; Dept. of Corrections to release a few hundred parolees early
The Arkansas Department of Corrections voted Friday, September 23, to release nearly 400 parolees early due to overcrowding issues across prisons in the state.
fox16.com
Evangelical pastor group backing Democrat Jones in Arkansas governor race
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – As the race to be the next governor of Arkansas continues, a group of evangelical pastors said they are hoping to push voters past party lines. During an event in Little Rock Tuesday the group Vote Common Good said it was endorsing Democratic candidate Chris Jones.
Families of murder victims come together on the steps of Arkansas State Capitol
Family members who lost a loved one to violence gathered at the State Capitol Sunday afternoon for the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.
KATV
'Ring' security system donating 1,000 video doorbells to AR domestic violence shelter
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One of Arkansas's largest domestic violence shelters, Women & Children First, announced a collaboration with Ring to provide resources to survivors of family violence Tuesday morning. A news release said Ring will be donating up to 1,000 Ring video doorbells and stick-up cameras will go...
KATV
Little Rock city attorney accused of using racial slur, memo says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Tuesday memorandum from Little Rock's chief people officer addressed to the mayor and city manager allege that the city attorney used a racial slur in a meeting with two employees. The memo, written by Chief People Officer Stacey Witherell said she was made aware...
Little Rock Police Department searching for runaway juvenile girl
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Chare Wright was last seen in Little Rock. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371- 4829.
KATV
Jonesboro organization looking to help families of fallen, injured officers
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Code 3 Response Foundation, an organization in Jonesboro, is helping fallen and injured officers when they need it most, our content partner Region 8 news reported. The report said that the Arkansas Code 3 Response Foundation consists of volunteers, first responders, and police...
End of watch: Sheriff honors EMS ‘public safety legend’ who died of cancer
Mourning in southeast Arkansas with the passing of a leader in the region’s first-responder community.
Little Rock police leaders say investigation into pursuit that left teen dead nearly complete
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said they are in the final stages of an investigation ordered by the mayor after the department never publicly disclosed a 2021 pursuit with a car that ultimately crashed, killing a teenager.
Little Rock Fire Department responds to train derailment at Arch and 65th Street
Officials with the Little Rock Fire Department said that a train derailed the tracks Tuesday morning.
KARK
Job Alert: Job fair, openings in higher ed, construction, maintenance
DATE & TIME: Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Rock Region METRO is Hiring CDL Class B Bus Operators:. Class B CDL w/Passenger Endorsement Preferred. Must be able to pass criminal background, drug screen, and hold a current DOT Medical Certificate. Excellent Customer Service Skills Preferred.
Little Rock police search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested help in locating a missing man. 25-year-old Jahlil Livingston was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'6" in height and about 170 pounds. If you have any information regarding his location, please contact...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
Rodney Parham overpass opening at Cantrell ahead of schedule begins Wednesday night
It looks like the early bird not only got the worm but also may have a smoother commute beginning Wednesday.
