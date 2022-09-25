ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

UA Little Rock Evenings with History Lecture to Discuss Warfare in Ancient Times

The first UA Little Rock Evenings with History lecture of the fall 2022 semester will explore the purpose of Greek and Roman warfare in ancient history. Dr. Edward Anson, professor of history at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, will present, “We are the Champions: Terrorism, Body Counts, and the Ultimate Purpose of Ancient Warfare” from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Historic Arkansas Museum in Little Rock. Refreshments will be served at 7 p.m., and the talk will begin at 7:30 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
John Waters Coming to Arkansas

John Waters seemingly never rests. The filmmaker, actor, writer and artist will bring his show, "False Negative: An Evening with John Waters" to the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. The show is part of the Six Bridges Book Festival from the Central Arkansas Library System.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB)

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) began as Branch Normal College, which sought to accommodate the higher-educational needs of Arkansas’s African-American population. UAPB is the alma mater of such notable figures as attorney Wiley Branton Sr., Dr. Samuel Kountz, and attorney John W. Walker. It is part of the University of Arkansas System.
PINE BLUFF, AR
Little Rock city attorney accused of using racial slur, memo says

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Tuesday memorandum from Little Rock's chief people officer addressed to the mayor and city manager allege that the city attorney used a racial slur in a meeting with two employees. The memo, written by Chief People Officer Stacey Witherell said she was made aware...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Little Rock Police Department searching for runaway juvenile girl

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Chare Wright was last seen in Little Rock. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371- 4829.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Little Rock police search for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested help in locating a missing man. 25-year-old Jahlil Livingston was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'6" in height and about 170 pounds. If you have any information regarding his location, please contact...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

