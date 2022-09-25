ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence stabbing circumstances under investigation

By Sara Maloney
 2 days ago

LAWRENCE ( KSNT ) – The Lawrence Police Department was called to a disturbance after a man was found with a stab wound to his arm.

Officers arrived to the scene at 7th and Vermont around 6 p.m. Saturday. None of the individuals detained cooperated with police, including the victim, the LPD said.

Police say they found blood evidence in the road and observed blood on some of the men. Officers also arrested two men for other unrelated reasons and the victim was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

