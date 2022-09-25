The Kansas City Chiefs entered week 3 on a high note sitting at 2-0 at the top of the AFC West division. A mouth-watering matchup was on deck with a 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts squad that came off a goose egg performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a truly ugly showing nearly across the board, the Chiefs were bested by the Colts 20-17. It all started ho hum for the Chiefs as quarterback Patrick Mahomes would find tight end Travis Kelce for a first quarter score. After running back Clyde Edwards-Elaire punched in a touchdown to make it 14-10 Chiefs, everything began to fall apart.

