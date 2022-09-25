Colts’ late touchdown costs Chiefs the win
INDIANAPOLIS (KSNT) – The Chiefs led by a field goal entering the fourth quarter, but the Colts were the grim reaper on Sunday.
The Chiefs lost to the Colts 20-17.
The Colts’ offense struck first, driving down the field and getting a quick touchdown from the one-yard line.
Patrick Mahomes had the answer. He connected with Travis Kelce for a quick three-yard touchdown.
The Chiefs’ (2-1) defense held Indianapolis to a field goal in the second quarter. Then, he offense solidified its lead with another touchdown. Clyde Edwards-Helaire punched in a one-yard score, and Mahomes connected with Kelce for the two-point conversion after.
The Colts flipped the script in the third quarter. Its defense held the Chiefs to a field goal, but its offense matched with one of its own.
In the fourth quarter, Indianapolis pulled ahead with another touchdown to Jelani Woods. An interception with 8 seconds left sealed the Colts’ win.
Next, the Chiefs go to Tampa Bay for a Super Bowl LV rematch.
