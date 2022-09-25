Colts’ late touchdown costs Chiefs the win

INDIANAPOLIS (KSNT) – The Chiefs led by a field goal entering the fourth quarter, but the Colts were the grim reaper on Sunday.

The Chiefs lost to the Colts 20-17.

The Colts’ offense struck first, driving down the field and getting a quick touchdown from the one-yard line.

Patrick Mahomes had the answer. He connected with Travis Kelce for a quick three-yard touchdown.

The Chiefs’ (2-1) defense held Indianapolis to a field goal in the second quarter. Then, he offense solidified its lead with another touchdown. Clyde Edwards-Helaire punched in a one-yard score, and Mahomes connected with Kelce for the two-point conversion after.

The Colts flipped the script in the third quarter. Its defense held the Chiefs to a field goal, but its offense matched with one of its own.

In the fourth quarter, Indianapolis pulled ahead with another touchdown to Jelani Woods. An interception with 8 seconds left sealed the Colts’ win.

Next, the Chiefs go to Tampa Bay for a Super Bowl LV rematch.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.