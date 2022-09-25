Cassville man dies in head-on car crash

CASSVILLE, Mo.- A 53-year-old man has died after a head-on car crash on Highway 76 in Cassville, Missouri.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol , the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm when a car, driven by Dale Roller, 53, of Cassville, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.

Roller was pronounced dead on the scene. The occupant in the other car had no injuries.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 100th fatality crash of 2022.

