Donno Mailbag: Is This On The Mt. Rushmore Of WORST Hurricanes Losses?

Miami's loss to Middle Tennessee State at home will hopefully be "rock bottom" for Mario Cristobal's tenure as Hurricanes head coach. Is this one of the four worst Canes losses of all time?

We're all suffering today. We're wondering if that 45-31 embarrassment against Middle Tennessee was just a bad dream. I, for one, have still not woken up from this nightmare. While I sleep this off, I might as well answer some of your questions.

A: Honestly, Canejay7, I could not have done this list any better myself. I don't think you intended these to necessarily be in order. Personally, my power ranking of worst to "not quite as worst" would be...

1. 2019 vs. FIU

2. Saturday against MTSU

3. 2007 against UVA

4. 58-0 vs. Clemson in 2015

The FIU and Middle Tennessee losses stand above the rest because they are non-power five opponents who don't recruit the same caliber of players as Miami. The talent on those teams has no business beating Miami's talent. Losing to teams like these shows a lack of heart, maturity and motivation. It's inexcusable from coaching down to the players.

The FIU loss stands above MTSU for me due to the local narratives created by losing to your little brother from the same area code. Losing to the Blue Raiders cannot possibly sting as badly as that one did.

A: I hope I am right when I say this feels like an overreaction on your part, Mr. Skywalker.

Sure, if Miami plays the remainder of their games like they did against Middle Tennessee, they might not win another game this season. But I have to assume they won't play this far below their talent level on a regular basis. The regression we saw from the offensive line and from the entire defense was positively shocking but I expect some bounce back from that. 60 team rushing yards against the Blue Raiders after 175 against Texas A&M feels like an aberration.

Miami needs to figure out if they want to make a permanent switch from Tyler Van Dyke to Jake Garcia at quarterback and then stick with it. Right now I lean toward Garcia as he just looks more decisive and comfortable in the offense.

A: Thank you, Denise, for some needed perspective. I can't defend the coaching on Saturday but I am more than willing to give them time to find answers. Cristobal is trying to create a new attitude, install new systems, and bring new talent through recruiting. We have no choice but to give him time and patience.

A: It certainly can't help with recruiting and we'll have a better idea within the next few days as to how much it might be hurting.

Keep your eyes on 4-star Lakeland WR Tyler Williams . He's been trending to Miami in recent weeks and there's been suspicion that he could announce Miami over Georgia this Tuesday, September 27th. If he picks UGA I suspect this MTSU loss might have something to do with it. He was at the game as a Miami visitor.

Some recruits might be scared away by a lack of success on the field. Others might see these failures as opportunity to fix it on the field or to grab immediate playing time when they arrive.

Hopefully this makes you feel better, though. OL Antonio Tripp, a Miami commit for the class of 2023, tweeted this after the loss:

Let's hope the entire class shares Tripp's enthusiasm and that they can keep spreading it to uncommitted targets. If Cristobal is going to change Miami's culture for the future, it has to be done through the foundation of strong recruiting classes.

