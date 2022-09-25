Purple Heart recipients eligible for vehicle tax break

Purple Heart recipients are eligible to receive a tax exemption for a vehicle or trailer.

A change to state law went into effect Saturday, Sept. 24, granting a full VLT exemption to Purple Heart recipients who were honorably discharged from military service

The exemption is for one vehicle or trailer. Proof of honorable discharge and award of a Purple Heart Medal is required. The qualified individual’s name must be on the title.

“The Arizona Department of Transportation, Motor Vehicle Division is proud to support our veterans,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said in a release.

“This new VLT exemption is another way to honor and show our gratitude to those veterans wounded in combat defending our freedom.”

The Purple Heart VLT exemption can be used on one vehicle and a customer may also apply another applicable VLT exemption, such as the 100% disabled veteran VLT exemption, to other vehicles the customer owns, according to the release.