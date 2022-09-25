ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Tennessee cracks top 10, Florida State returns to poll

By Field Level Media
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13p1zh_0i9r0jdC00

Tennessee and North Carolina State cracked the top 10 and Florida State returned to the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the first time since 2018.

The top five was unchanged Sunday as No. 1 Georgia (4-0) received 55 of 63 first-place votes. No. 2 Alabama (4-0) and No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) each received four votes and were followed by Michigan (4-0) and Clemson (4-0).

No. 6 Southern California (4-0) and No. 7 Kentucky (4-0) each climbed a spot, while No. 8 Tennessee (4-0) moved up three places after a 38-33 win against Florida. The Gators (2-2) dropped from 20th to out of the poll.

No. 9 Oklahoma State (3-0) held steady and No. 10 NC State (4-0) rose two places after a 41-10 rout of UConn.

It is the highest ranking for the Volunteers since 2006 and the highest for the Wolfpack since 2002.

No. 17 Texas A&M (3-1) made the biggest climb of the week, jumping six spots after a 23-21 defeat of Arkansas (3-1). The Razorbacks slid 10 spots to No. 20.

No. 18 Oklahoma (3-1) plummeted 12 places following a 41-34 loss to Kansas State (3-1), who entered the poll this week at No. 25.

No. 21 Minnesota (4-0) also joined the rankings after a 34-7 victory against Michigan State.

Texas (2-2) and Miami (2-2) both fell out of the poll following losses to Texas Tech and Middle Tennessee State, respectively.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

SEC power rankings after Week 4: Georgia struggles, Alabama rolls, Vols get big win

Action started to heat up in Week 4 in the Southeastern Conference as league play featured multiple big-time matchups. The Tennessee Volunteers beat the Florida Gators in an exciting game in Knoxville. Texas A&M regained momentum with a win over Arkansas after a wild missed field goal. Luck was on Auburn’s side, and the Tigers used overtime to beat Missouri. Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt, Mississippi State won big over Bowling Green and LSU handled New Mexico.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
FanSided

Projected college football rankings after Tennessee topples Florida, Texas & Miami upset

Taking a look at the projected college football rankings after Tennessee got past Florida but Texas and Miami weren’t so lucky with upset losses. With some of the matchups on the books for Week 4, it figured that there were going to be some big shakeups in the college football rankings after Saturday. Part of that was inevitable with some ranked opponents going toe-to-toe, but others were less obvious.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Kansas State#Oklahoma State#American Football#College Football#The Associated Press Top#Clemson#Southern#Gators#Razorbacks#Texas Tech
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas falls out of the New Years Six in latest bowl projections

It wasn’t the best time for the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday after falling to Texas A&M 23-21. Fortunately for the good guys, there is still plenty of time for Sam Pittman and company to reach all of their goals. Week 4 saw Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Kentucky, LSU, and South Carolina getting nonconference wins. In conference action, the Auburn Tigers survived a matchup with Missouri that required overtime. The Florida Gators’ late rally fell short as the Tennessee Vols were able to hold them off to keep their perfect season intact. Alabama hosted Vanderbilt in a game that wasn’t close, as...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOX Sports

AP Top 25: Vols, Wolfpack join top 10; Florida State returns

And North Carolina State broke into the top 10 of The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, and Florida State is back in the rankings for the first time in four years. Georgia remained No. 1 and received 55 of 63 first-place votes in the Top 25, presented by Regions...
NFL
Ashe Post & Times

Ashe Post & Times

West Jefferson, NC
397
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.

 https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy