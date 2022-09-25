Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aurora sends shoplifters to jailDavid HeitzAurora, CO
October means the Pumpkin weigh-off and the 50th annual Art & Pumpkin Festival in Half Moon Bay, Ca is almost HereJames PatrickHalf Moon Bay, CA
How to Find Best Restaurants in SF Bay Area (Opinion)Terry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Famous Fresh Udon Restaurant in Los Angeles - Marugame UdonDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Related
San Francisco welcomes wave of new tourists
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It was a busy week in San Francisco. From Dreamforce to Portola, a huge number of people traveled to the city. The influx of tourism started last week with the start of Dreamforce. The conference, parties and expos brought in around 40,000 people from out of town. “That was a good […]
The good, bad and very ugly of San Francisco’s Portola music festival
The music wasn't the issue.
'Shockingly loud': Portola Festival sends thumping bass across San Francisco, East Bay
Windows were rattling as far as Alameda.
The Daily 09-26-22 The good, bad and very ugly of SF’s Portola music fest
Even if you never heard of San Francisco's newest music festival, you likely heard about it over the weekend. A pounding bass thumped across parts of San Francisco and the East Bay during the two-day Portola Festival at Pier 80 in Bayview, which drove some residents to complain the music was driving them crazy. And then there was this viral video of festivalgoers climbing fences to enter a warehouse stage, which became one of the weekend's biggest stories. AEG — the parent company of Goldenvoice, which produced the festival — even issued a statement about that incident on Sunday. After reflecting on his two days at the festival, SFGATE culture editor Dan Gentile says the music wasn't the issue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Acclaimed chef Traci Des Jardins suddenly closes Bay Area restaurant
A new restaurant in Santa Clara County from renowned chef Traci Des Jardins has suddenly closed its doors only six months after opening. El Alto, a California-Mexican restaurant in Los Altos, first welcomed customers at State Street Market in March.
Pork buns, birria tacos and curry nachos coming to SF’s Tunnel Tops park this fall
Here is what you can look forward to this fall.
Inside the secret ABBA-themed bar at San Francisco's Portola music fest
The festival didn't do much to decorate Pier 80, with one notable exception.
Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Famous San Francisco dim sum restaurant Yank Sing is where tourists, co-workers and locals collide
"The har gow captured my heart, but the sesame balls stole the show."
Crowd storms barricades at new Portola music festival in SF, 'people were getting trampled'
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Moments of chaos at an inaugural musical festival in San Francisco Saturday were still top of mind Sunday. "It was crazy. It was like cattle. It was like people were getting trampled," said Remy Stanbury, visiting from Alberta, Canada for the first-ever Portola Festival. Video captured...
Bay Area has entered a lull in COVID-19 cases as outdoor events flood calendars
The uptick in outdoor events signals a more relaxed attitude at this stage in the pandemic, but may be concerning as we head into fall and this year’s flu season.
marinlocalnews.com
Sausalito History: The crown jewel of Sausalito
Hollyoaks on Harrison Avenue exemplified fine craftsmanship. Scott Fletcher and Larry Clinton/Sausalito Historical Society. Scott Fletcher has lived and worked in Marin since 1985 and has a keen interest in the history of our county. He has been a volunteer with the Marin History Museum since 2011 and has authored over 140 “History Watch” articles in the Marin Independent Journal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What 'benign weather' in SF Bay Area forecast means
Fog - or what the weather service calls a "well-defined marine layer" - mark the start of this week.
Celebrity chef Traci Des Jardins' new Bay Area restaurant El Alto suddenly closes after 6 months at Peninsula food hall
No explanation was offered for the closure.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022
Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
KTVU FOX 2
Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley
STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down
The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
Multiple driverless Cruise cars block traffic in San Francisco
It's the latest in a string of at least three other incidents involving the self-driving car company this year.
San Francisco's Portola Festival announces last-minute headliner
The late addition to the lineup comes after M.I.A. dropped out of the festival.
SFGate
Police Activity At West Oakland Station Delays Bart
OAKLAND (BCN) BART officials reported late Monday that unspecified police activity at the West Oakland station is causing 10-minute delays in the Antioch, Dublin/Pleasanton, San Francisco International Airport and Daly City directions. No additional information was in the 11:59 p.m. tweet. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0