ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

San Francisco welcomes wave of new tourists

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It was a busy week in San Francisco. From Dreamforce to Portola, a huge number of people traveled to the city. The influx of tourism started last week with the start of Dreamforce. The conference, parties and expos brought in around 40,000 people from out of town. “That was a good […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-26-22 The good, bad and very ugly of SF’s Portola music fest

Even if you never heard of San Francisco's newest music festival, you likely heard about it over the weekend. A pounding bass thumped across parts of San Francisco and the East Bay during the two-day Portola Festival at Pier 80 in Bayview, which drove some residents to complain the music was driving them crazy. And then there was this viral video of festivalgoers climbing fences to enter a warehouse stage, which became one of the weekend's biggest stories. AEG — the parent company of Goldenvoice, which produced the festival — even issued a statement about that incident on Sunday. After reflecting on his two days at the festival, SFGATE culture editor Dan Gentile says the music wasn't the issue.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Portola, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
KRON4 News

Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli Xcx
marinlocalnews.com

Sausalito History: The crown jewel of Sausalito

Hollyoaks on Harrison Avenue exemplified fine craftsmanship. Scott Fletcher and Larry Clinton/Sausalito Historical Society. Scott Fletcher has lived and worked in Marin since 1985 and has a keen interest in the history of our county. He has been a volunteer with the Marin History Museum since 2011 and has authored over 140 “History Watch” articles in the Marin Independent Journal.
SAUSALITO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Music Festival#Localevent#Other Music#Electronic Music#Plague#San Franciscan
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley

STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
STANFORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down

The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Activity At West Oakland Station Delays Bart

OAKLAND (BCN) BART officials reported late Monday that unspecified police activity at the West Oakland station is causing 10-minute delays in the Antioch, Dublin/Pleasanton, San Francisco International Airport and Daly City directions. No additional information was in the 11:59 p.m. tweet. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy