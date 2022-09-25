Read full article on original website
WBOY
Vote for your week four Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
The Black Diamond Trophy resides in Morgantown indefinitely after WVU convincingly defeated Virginia Tech 33-10 in Blacksburg on Thursday. Plenty of Mountaineers had their hand in the victory, which was the largest their program has had in road meetings with the Hokies. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite...
WBOY
WVU football announces players of the week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Neal Brown has revealed WVU’s weekly award winners following the victory over rival Virginia Tech. Center Zach Frazier is the team’s offensive lineman of the week. He also claimed the award after the win over Towson. Brown applauded his All-American center, saying...
voiceofmotown.com
Update on WVU Football Recruiting
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
WBOY
Skye Stokes earns first Big 12 award
Junior libero Skye Stokes of the WVU volleyball team earned her first league honor, as she was announced as the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. Stokes set her career high in digs (31) and assists (9) in the Mountaineers’ conference opener against Texas Tech on Sept. 24. Her 31 digs also set a season-high for the conference.
voiceofmotown.com
With A Tough Schedule And A New Roster, How Will The 2022-23 Basketball Team Look
With a completely new roster for the 2022-23 Basketball Season, the Mountaineers look to improve from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Last year, WVU went 16-17 (4-14) ending its season to 6th ranked Kansas (the eventual National Champions) in the second round of the Big 12 tournament. This year, things SHOULD be much different.
WBOY
Big 12 reveals 2022-23 women’s basketball slate
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia University Director of Athletics/Associate Vice President Shane Lyons and the women’s basketball team, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, released the 2022-23 league schedule on Monday. The Mountaineers begin this year’s conference slate on Saturday, Dec. 31, as they play host to...
WBOY
WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
WBOY
Quick Hits: Huggins impressed by team as practice begins
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — College basketball’s preseason has officially arrived. The West Virginia men’s basketball team’s preseason practice schedule tipped off Monday, as the Mountaineers are just over one month away from their exhibition against Bowling Green on Oct. 28. Head coach Bob Huggins, who was recently...
WBOY
Yosef gives No. 4 Marshall edge over WVU
Thundering Herd thunder on to earn first regular-season win over WVU since 2000. The Mountain State Derby’s first entry in the Sun Belt gave the rivalry a fast and physical chapter as No. 4 Marshall topped West Virginia at its Hoops Family Field in Huntington on Saturday. Milo Yosef...
WBOY
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
WBOY
Kick time announced for WVU-Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia and No. 22 Texas will square off under the lights in Austin, Texas. The Big 12 matchup between the Mountaineers and Longhorns has been announced as a 7:30 p.m. kick on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be televised on FS1. Both squads enter 2-2...
WBOY
Latest Big 12 standings, Look ahead to Week 5 games
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first four weeks of the college football season are in the books. West Virginia has responded with back-to-back victories in dominant fashion, after starting the year with a pair of losses, to even up its overall record. Week 4 also saw a pair of nationally...
WBOY
Spells Pick-6 up for Big 12 Play of the Week
For the second week in a row, a West Virginia football player needs Mountaineer Nation’s vote. Last week, it was Reese Smith, who’s impressive catch was one of the top plays in the Big 12. This week, true freshman Jacolby Spells is up for the honor. Spells’ Pick-6...
voiceofmotown.com
Dana Holgorsen is in Full Meltdown Mode
Former WVU and current Houston coach Dana Holgorsen has never been one to hold back his emotions. This was clearly evident with the sideline mannerisms he portrayed during his time in Morgantown…. However, while he never really showed a ton of emotions during postgame press conferences at WVU, that hasn’t...
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
Where to enjoy peak West Virginia fall foliage in late September
Friday, Sept. 23 marked the first full day of fall, and in higher-elevation areas of West Virginia, fall foliage is expected to reach its peak in late September, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism and fall foliage reports from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
WDTV
Movie is to be filmed primarily in Buckhannon during October
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Another movie was set to be filmed in North Central West Virginia. JCFilms planned to shoot its next film in Buckhannon. President of JCFilms, Jason Campbell, invited the community to the Buckhannon Safety Building to talk about the company’s upcoming film and how they can help.
WDTV
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
‘Mason Jar BBQ’ opens its doors in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – “Mason Jar BBQ” celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at its Fairmont location on Friday. After the ribbon cutting, officials were invited inside to try samples of the ribs that the restaurant had smoked. They could even order food from the menu if they wanted. Owner, Steve Reese talked […]
Randolph County PRO named Rookie of the Year
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office houses one recipient of the 2022 Rookie Prevention Resource Officer of the Year.
