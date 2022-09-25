ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida officials urge residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian, forecast to be a major hurricane before it reaches Cuba

wpsdlocal6.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Fox News

Tropical Storm Ian to explode into Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, forecasters say

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to rapidly escalate into a category four hurricane as it travels toward Florida, forecasters said Sunday. The storm is expected to undergo "rapid intensification" before Florida starts feeling its effects later this week, according to Fox Weather. The storm is currently producing roughly 50 mph winds, but that is expected to intensify to 120 mph and 140 mph by Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens into hurricane

President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is on track to strengthen into a major hurricane over the coming few days.The emergency declaration authorises the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the Sunshine State.Mr Biden has also postponed a trip to southern Florida which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.The president had been expected to give a speech about Medicare and Social Security in Fort Lauderdale...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Fredricka Whitfield
The Independent

Satellite images reveal monstrous Category 3 Hurricane Ian from space

Satellites have captured the enormous Hurricane Ian from space as the Category 3 storm barrels towards the Florida coast. The images, released by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), showed tightly-packed storm bands rotating north after the eye of the hurricane passed over western Cuba on Tuesday.Hurricane Ian crashed into Cuba at 4.30am (eastern time) in Pinar del Rio province, where 50,000 people had been evacuated and authorities had made attempts to save the island’s valuable tobacco crop. Winds reached sustained speeds of 125mph (205 km/h) with storm surge of up to 14 feet (4.3 meters).At 2pm...
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

Cuba bracing for strengthening Tropical Storm Ian

HAVANA — (AP) — Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and said they will begin evacuations Monday as Tropical Storm Ian was forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching the western part of the island on its way to Florida. A hurricane warning...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Preparedness#North Florida#Hurricanes#Tropical Storm Ian#Floridians

Comments / 0

Community Policy