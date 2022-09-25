Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Celebrity Makeup Artist Lauren D'Amelio Experiences Car Break-In at CVS in Brick, NJBridget MulroyBrick, NJ
Related
I Love This, A Halloween “Costume Swap” in Monmouth County, NJ
This is so cool and I don't think I've ever heard about a costume swap. It's so smart and why spend so much money on a Halloween costume? This year, a costume swap is going on in Monmouth County. The Monmouth County Park System hosts the "costume swap" every year,...
OMG! The Best Roadside Sub Shop in New Jersey to Get a 3 Foot Hoagie
Whether you call it a "sub" "hoagie" "hero" or "grinder" etc, they all mean the same thing, a delicious sandwich. Let's face it we all enjoy a nice hoagie and if you are really hungry we have just the place for you!. How about a sub, a three-foot sub? According...
Searching for Those Awesome Scary Decorated Front Yards for Halloween in Ocean County, NJ
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. If you see some phenomenal yards that you think will scare us, email me I really want to get a list together like we do every year. - sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
Take a Look Inside One of New Jersey’s Best Haunted Attractions
It's an annual event that we love to attend every fall here in Ocean County. Over the years millions have gone to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson to be spooked. Fright Fest has become an annual fall event and it's fun for the whole family. There is something for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 Things You Need to Know About the 2022 Toms River Halloween Parade
We are excited and Toms River and Ocean County are getting ready. Shawn and I will once again be in the parade this year. It's something we look forward to every year. Thousands of people line the streets of Toms River to check out the awesome floats, high school marching bands, and local organizations dressed in their favorite costumes.
Chainsaw artists clash in 'Carve Wars' competition this weekend in New Jersey
At this traveling event, attendees can watch logs transform into masterpieces, then bid on their favorites in a live auction!
Op-Ed: Toms River Realtors Say New Law Shakes Down Home Sellers
by Michael Barone, Kimberly Bell, Mary Bueti, Carmela Lerro Calantoni, Rosa Cavallaro, Ed DeBiase, Maria...
constructiondive.com
Turner wins $900M New Jersey film studio project
Turner Construction will build a 1.5-million-square-foot, 17-building film and television studio campus in Bayonne, New Jersey, for developer Togus Urban Renewal, according to a company press release. 1888 Studios, named after the year Thomas Edison invented the motion picture camera, is reportedly the country’s largest ground-up film studio with a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Popular Foodie Website Has Named New Jersey’s Best Sushi Restaurant
If you love sushi, you know when you find a great place to get it, you want to share it with everyone you know, and now some experts have revealed their choice for the best sushi restaurant in all of New Jersey. You probably all have your favorite sushi restaurant...
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Huge Two Day Lego Festival Coming to Secaucus, NJ
Any diehard Lego fans in your home? If so, get ready for Brick Fest Live coming to New Jersey for two days only in December. I saw the details on the Only in Your State website and for Lego lovers, this is a dream come true. It's happening at the...
Why Elizabeth, NJ is filling sidewalk cracks with red sand
To bring attention to human trafficking and exploitation, The Salvation Army New Jersey Division has partnered with the city of Elizabeth to host The Red Sand Project. Participants fill sidewalk cracks with red sand, take a photo and share the hashtag #RedSandProject. Pouring the sand in the cracks is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Friends Star Matthew Perry To Appear at Hyatt in Princeton, NJ
Said in my best Chandler Bing voice, Could I be anymore excited about this? Lol. Friends fans, I've got some exciting news. Hollywood A-lister and Friends star, Matthew Perry will be doing a one night only chat about his new memoir in Mercer County this fall. The exclusive event, An...
Halloween Fun! Trick or Treat Hours Set For Toms River, New Jersey
It is just over a month until Halloween 2022 and this year it falls on a Monday night, so let's take a look at this year's schedule, especially for Toms River. What makes Toms River special, when it comes to Halloween "trick or treating" is that the annual Halloween Parade changes the actual night for "trick or treating". If you have lived in Toms River for any length of time, then you are well aware of the change.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Creepy Abandoned Town in New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Ong's Hat in Burlington County can be found within New Jersey's Pine Barrens. This small community can be seen on many maps throughout history, some of which date back centuries. The earliest findings are on a map made in 1778. According to local legend, the town had just a handful of houses as well as a hotel and thriving dance hall. As industry changed and the landscape of America shifted, the town slowly became completely abandoned.
Go Get These Mouth Watering, Customized Grilled Cheese Sandwiches In New Jersey And PA
Sometimes food is so good it brings you to your knees. If a grilled cheese sandwich is done right, it is one of the most comforting, delicious, hug-you-from-the-inside foods on the planet. I'm about to tell you where to go to get the most epic and creative grilled cheese in New Jersey and PA. You can thank me later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Tree Tunnel in New Jersey is an Epic Fall Destination
From scenic drives to hikes through the woods, there are tons of different ways to take in all the beautiful fall foliage the Garden State has to offer. If you're looking for something completely unique, you're going to want to check out this stunning sculpture park in Mercer County. Keep reading to learn more.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Garden State has to offer along the gorgeous Black River & Western Railroad.
A Special Place for Special Children
It was five months ago that a dream became a reality with the grand opening of the RWJ Barnabas Field of Dreams at the Ocean Orthopedic Associates Complex in Toms River. Inspired by the dedication of Christian and Mary Kane on behalf of their son Gavin this version of the Field of Dreams is a special needs private community open to those regardless of age or ability. It was designed to encourage and engage individuals in physical and social activity and contains a baseball field, basketball and bocce court, playground, miniature golf course, picnic area and more.
East Dover NJ Principal Got Into a Sticky Situation to Support the Police
Vest-A-Cop with the Toms River PBA is happening in Downtown Toms River until 10 pm tonight, September 26th. If you're not familiar with the Vest-A-Cop foundation, it's an organization that helps provide police officers with bulletproof vests. The Toms River PBA has done a few fundraisers for Vest-A-Cop. There's the...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0