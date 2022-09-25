Read full article on original website
Rihanna to perform at Super Bowl after previously declining over kneeling controversy
Rihanna will perform the Super Bowl LVII halftime show in February after reportedly turning down an offer four years ago in support of Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling protests during the national anthem. The National Football League (NFL) announced her appearance on Sunday after the pop star teased the performance on...
JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show
JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Party in New York Amid Super Bowl Halftime Announcement
The couple looked smitten one day before the NFL broke the news of her performance.
Taylor Swift reportedly set to play first Apple Music-sponsored Super Bowl halftime show
Taylor Swift is reportedly set to play the Super Bowl halftime show for the first time in 2023, according to a new report from Variety. The report points out that one of the reasons this long-awaited performance is finally happening is that Apple is taking over the Super Bowl halftime sponsorship from Pepsi.
Rihanna Is Next Year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer
Rihanna fans, rejoice! The singer is officially set to be the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show performer. She will take the field at Super Bowl LVII, scheduled for February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, just outside of Phoenix. The news was confirmed on Rihanna’s Instagram by a shot of her hand holding a football and the simple caption: “.”
Rihanna Spotted Out for First Time Since Super Bowl Announcement, Heading to N.Y.C. Recording Studio
Rihanna casually headed to a music studio in New York City Monday evening after it was revealed that she'll be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Rihanna has been seen publicly for the first time since the bombshell announcement was made that she will be headlining the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance. The 34-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman dressed comfortably on Monday night as she headed to a music studio in New York City, wearing a graphic T-shirt and black bomber jacket. She paired the jacket with black sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with neon...
NFL world reacts to big Rihanna news
While there were some premature reports earlier in the week that Taylor Swift might headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, it is now confirmed that Rihanna will be doing the honors instead. As rumors swirled on Sunday, Rihanna put them to bed by tweeting...
