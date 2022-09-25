ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

thesource.com

JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Is Next Year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer

Rihanna fans, rejoice! The singer is officially set to be the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show performer. She will take the field at Super Bowl LVII, scheduled for February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, just outside of Phoenix. The news was confirmed on Rihanna’s Instagram by a shot of her hand holding a football and the simple caption: “.”
NBC Washington

NFL Replacing Pro Bowl With Flag Football Game, Other Competitions

NFL replacing Pro Bowl with flag football game, other competitions originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Say so long to the Pro Bowl and hello to “The Pro Bowl Games.”. The NFL is replacing its all-star exhibition with a flag football game and multi-day skills competition between AFC and...
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football Week 4: FLEX rankings

If you're a fantasy manager who's looking for signs that you can trust Rashaad Penny in your lineup, you sure don't seem to be getting them. Sure, Penny is seemingly the clear RB1 in Seattle after pacing the Seahawks' backfield Sunday with 14 carries and 66 yards while Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer (who exited early with an injury) combined for seven rushes and 47 yards — but what good is that in this offense right now?
People

Rihanna Spotted Out for First Time Since Super Bowl Announcement, Heading to N.Y.C. Recording Studio

Rihanna casually headed to a music studio in New York City Monday evening after it was revealed that she'll be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Rihanna has been seen publicly for the first time since the bombshell announcement was made that she will be headlining the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance. The 34-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman dressed comfortably on Monday night as she headed to a music studio in New York City, wearing a graphic T-shirt and black bomber jacket. She paired the jacket with black sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with neon...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to big Rihanna news

While there were some premature reports earlier in the week that Taylor Swift might headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, it is now confirmed that Rihanna will be doing the honors instead. As rumors swirled on Sunday, Rihanna put them to bed by tweeting...
Decider.com

What Time Does ‘La Brea’ Season 2 Premiere on NBC? How to Watch Live and Online

Hold on tight! NBC’s hit sci-fi thriller La Brea is back and it’s sure to suck you in; though hopefully not into a tar pit. Last season saw the Harris family split up and struggle to come back together again when a massive hole opened up on the freeway in Los Angeles, sucking most of them into it. Miraculously, Eve Harris (Natalie Zea) and her son Josh (Jack Martin) survived, along with several others, including Dr. Sam Velez (Jon Seda) and his daughter Riley (Veronica St. Clair). But with the appearance of supposedly extinct animals, they soon come to realize that...
