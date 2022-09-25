ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Guardian

As resistance grows to the fossil fuel regime, laws are springing up everywhere to suppress climate activists

The climate crisis accelerates. Anti-protest laws proliferate. These developments are not unrelated. You might have seen the new report by the World Meteorological Society, the one warning about humanity entering what UN secretary general António Guterres calls ‘“uncharted territory of destruction”. As emissions exceed pre-pandemic levels, the planet is now as likely as not to face temperatures more than 1.5C above pre-industrial measurements (the limit the UN COP26 summit pledged to avert) within the next five years.
Interesting Engineering

Company's vertical-farming technology enables it to produce algae from clean energy

The Israeli startup VAXA uses algae to transform renewable energy into sustainable nourishment. Microalgae can grow indoors using their vertical farming technique, regardless of the weather outside. The sealed and bio-secured module, which is embedded with pink glowing lights (UV LEDs), enables year-round production of high-quality, pathogen-free, fresh algae with...
The Conversation U.S.

What if carbon border taxes applied to all carbon – fossil fuels, too?

The European Union is embarking on an experiment that will expand its climate policies to imports for the first time. It’s called a carbon border adjustment, and it aims to level the playing field for the EU’s domestic producers by taxing energy-intensive imports like steel and cement that are high in greenhouse gas emissions but aren’t already covered by climate policies in their home countries. If the border adjustment works as planned, it could encourage the spread of climate policies around the world. But the EU plan, as well as most attempts to evaluate the impact of such policies, is...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Amid a massive American clean energy shift, grid operators play catch-up.

For the better part of the past century, the American electric power system evolved around large, mostly fossil fuel power plants delivering electricity to residences, businesses and industry through a network of transmission and distribution wires that collectively came to be called the electric grid. But as the threat of climate change driven by carbon […] The post Amid a massive American clean energy shift, grid operators play catch-up. appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
nextbigfuture.com

Molten Carbonate High Temperature Fuel Cells Getting to Scale

FuelCell Energy (FCE) is developing high-temperature fuel cells that can work with natural gas and coal plants to improve efficiency and cleaner energy. The Connecticut-based firm has developed a new type of fuel cell that uses molten carbonate electrolytes. This electrochemical cell can capture CO2 from a power plant’s flue gas while generating additional electricity from natural gas, coal, or other fuels. The company has more than 100 US fuel-cell patents, big-name partners, and a soaring stock price. What it doesn’t have yet are profits or a marquee project that shows its technology pays off at commercial scale.
csengineermag.com

Carbon Planning

We are all aware that something needs to be done to reduce our carbon footprint, but many of us have no idea where to start. Naturally the best place to start anything is from the beginning and in carbon planning the beginning is to measure where you are now – what your current carbon emissions are. The principle is exactly the same as setting out to decorate a room; when you go out to buy paint you need to know how much to buy, and for that you need to measure your walls.
bitcoinist.com

Natural Gas And Nuclear Energy Are Becoming BTC Mining Sources

Bitcoin (BTC) energy requirement has been the highest source of concern regarding the crypto industry. During mining, its high consumption rate negatively impacts the environment. This issue could cause the government to ban BTC mining if no solution is preferred. Data shows Bitcoin expends nearly 150 tetra watt-hours of electricity...
Freethink

Brick batteries may be a key to decarbonizing heavy industry

At first blush it may seem paradoxical, but the heavy industrial sector is both a key producer of carbon emissions and a key part of moving towards a clean energy future — providing the parts for the wind turbines, solar panels, and other tech that has pushed the cost of renewable energy below that of fossil fuels, and is helping turn cars and trucks electric.
The Verge

The US wants to become a hydrogen production powerhouse

Ramping up production of hydrogen fuel is now a high priority for the Biden administration as it tries to put an end to the fossil fuel pollution causing climate change. The Department of Energy wants to produce 10 million metric tons of “clean” hydrogen by 2030, according to a draft National Clean Hydrogen Strategy and Roadmap released yesterday.
insideevs.com

Tesla Will Not Yet Push For Max Output At Giga Shanghai, Say Sources

Tesla just completed notable upgrades at its Giga Shanghai factory in China. It had still been in the process of ramping up production prior to the upgrades, and now it has the potential to ramp up much more quickly and efficiently. However, sources familiar with the matter shared that Tesla won't likely exceed 93 percent production capacity through the end of 2022.
insideevs.com

Volkswagen Group And Umicore Form Battery Materials Joint Venture

PowerCo, Volkswagen Group's battery company, and Umicore, the Belgian circular materials technology group, announced the founding of a joint venture for precursor and cathode material production in Europe. According to the agreement, the joint venture will supply PowerCo's European battery cell factories with key materials from 2025 onwards. The goal...
