ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Colts rally to beat the Chiefs 20-17 on last minute TD

By Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQSEd_0i9qyuUb00

INDIANAPOLIS – Matt Ryan hit rookie Jelani Woods for a 12-yard touchdown with 24 seconds to go as the Colts beat the Chiefs 20-17 for their first win of the season in their home opener on Sunday.

The Colts game-winning drive was extended on a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Chris Jones. Kansas City appeared to force a punt after a sack, but Jones was flagged for saying something to Ryan.

Rodney McCloud intercepted Patrick Mahomes to seal the win as he was trying to get the Chiefs into position for a potential game-tying field goal.

It was wild fourth quarter that saw Kansas City run a failed fake field goal, miss another field goal and then stuff Jonathan Taylor as he tried to jump over the line for a first down on a fourth and inches.

The Colts took an early lead thanks to a Chiefs’ mistake. Rookie Skyy Moore muffed the first punt of the game. Kylen Granson recovered at the KC four-yard line.

The offense took advantage punching it in three plays later on a Ryan to Woods one-yard TD toss to give the Colts a 7-0 lead. It was Woods’ first career catch.

The Chiefs scored their first points after a miscue as well. Frank Reich decided to go for it on fourth and one from midfield. Ryan was sack-fumbled, giving the ball back to KC at the Indianapolis 35.

Mahomes found Travis Kelce for 29 yards, then connected with him for a three-yard touchdown on the next play to make it 7-6 (extra point no good).

The Chiefs took the lead after another Ryan fumble in his own territory. Clyde Edwards-Helaire powered in from a yard out and Kelce caught a two-point conversion to give Kansas City a 14-10 halftime advantage.

The Colts will stay at home next week for a divisional matchup against the Titans at 1:00 p.m. on FOX59.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Yardbarker

Colts’ Matt Ryan will disagree with Chris Jones’ characterization of crucial penalty in win over Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a major upset against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday as Matt Ryan and Co. emerged with a hard-fought 20-17. It did not come without controversy , though, with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct following a key third-down sack on Ryan. It led to a crucial Chiefs penalty, and the Colts successfully scored a touchdown on what turned out to be a game-deciding drive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Frank Reich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Titans#American Football
FOX59

Triple shooting across from near north side church leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe a triple shooting that left one person dead across from an Indianapolis church began as an argument among a landscaping crew. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in a parking lot across from Broadway United Methodist Church located near E. 29th Street and Fall […]
FOX59

Police: Woman shot in head at Subaru Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 36-year-old Lafayette woman was shot in the head at Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon by an armed suspect who ended up fleeing from the plant and committing suicide. A spokesman with Subaru of Indiana Automotive confirmed that officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Subaru plant in […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Colts vs. Chiefs: Keys to the Game

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are 0-1-1 to start the season after a tie in Houston and a blowout loss in Jacksonville, but a win today against AFC powerhouse Kansas City will cure all. IndyStar Colts insider Joel Erickson joins Chris Hagan live at Lucas Oil Stadium with his keys to the Colts winning their first […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man shot, killed after verbal argument inside residence

INDIANAPOLIS – A man is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near northeast side early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 2700 block of North Onley Street just before 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. The […]
FOX59

Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’

DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”.  It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

FOX59

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy