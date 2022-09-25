ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Letters to the Editor — Sept. 26, 2022

By Post readers
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kf3nR_0i9qysj900

The Issue: The city’s plan to set up emergency shelters for migrants in Orchard Beach in The Bronx.

I’m really surprised that the tents for the migrants will be set up in The Bronx ( “In‘tents’ setup for migrants,” Sept. 23).

Mr. Mayor, there is a large park on the Upper West Side that could accommodate those tents. I’m sure all the liberals in that neighborhood would love to help out.

Oh, but that’s right — those are the people who donate to your campaign, so you don’t want to inconvenience them.

Why is it always OK to place jails, tents or whatever the rich don’t want in The Bronx? Just another limousine liberal move. The Bronx doesn’t count.

Philip Vallone

The Bronx

I have supported Mayor Adams with his initiatives to get guns off the street and to reduce crime in New York City.

But his flowery statement that “Ellis Island opened its doors to those yearning to be free” is a myth.

My grandfather immigrated from Poland around 1910. He had to have proof that he would be domiciled and taken care of by relatives who lived in Williamsburg at the time.

He had a difficult journey and could only afford a steerage-class ticket to the United States. At Ellis Island, he felt so sick that he almost did not pass the medical exam and could have been sent back to Europe.

I support immigration, but why are we accepting migrants who are crossing our borders illegally? Can you answer that, Mayor Adams?

Martin Garfinkle

Staten Island

This is New York Dem hypocrisy at its finest — setting up tent cities for people who shouldn’t be here in the first place.

I am certain that these tent cities will be filled to capacity and given all the support and care these people will need. All on the backs of already financially strapped New Yorkers. What a disgrace.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TcLSB_0i9qysj900
Eric Adams compares tent city to COVID action, says migrant surge may hit 75K

Michael D’Auria

Bronxville

Note to Mayor Adams: Two places you can put incoming illegal migrants are Fort Schuyler in The Bronx and Fort Dix in New Jersey.

Both places have all the facilities migrants will need to get by. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy may go along with helping you with in using Fort Dix.

Orchard Beach parking lot not a good idea because all the people on City Island will be against it, and Adams will cause big trouble with them.

Jimmy Durda

The Bronx

The Issue: Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s claim that progressives can’t support Israel’s government.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib insults those progressives who support Israel by accusing them of supporting an “apartheid state ( “Top Dems’ Silence on Tlaib’s Slander,” Sept. 23).

Nowhere in Israel are there signs of apartheid. Full citizenship with its rights and obligations are shared by all.

One out of five Israeli citizens are Arabs. Restaurants, hospitals, universities, public transit, the military, the Knesset, the Supreme Court, the vote, etc., are all shared by both Arab and Jewish citizens.

When Palestinians want a state of their own, Israel has been ready to help build one.

Unfortunately, their leaders have never negotiated in good faith, preferring to stay in power by stoking the flames of terror and “Jew hatred” — which Rep. Tlaib encourages with her lies.

Mel Young

Lawrence

With all the problems the United States has — inflation, rampant crime, immigration — Tlaib can only zero in on her obsessive hate for Israel.

Message to Reps. Jerry Nadler, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and other members of Congress: Tweeting is not enough. It’s a cop-out. Let your voices be heard if you think she’s wrong.

J.J. Levine

Miami Beach, Fla.

Want to weigh in on today’s stories? Send your thoughts (along with your full name and city of residence) to letters@nypost.com. Letters are subject to editing for clarity, length, accuracy and style.

Comments / 0

Related
queenseagle.com

Anti-LGBTQ+ agitators protest Jackson Heights block party

A block party celebrating Queens’ LGBTQ+ community was interrupted Saturday by a group of anti-LGBTQ+ agitators in Jackson Heights. But despite several tense moments between the agitators, block party participants and a number of elected officials in attendance, organizers of the event say the protesters did little but bring the party’s participants closer together.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
City
Bronxville, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Poland, NY
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
cityandstateny.com

What’s the latest on New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers?

It’s been nearly a week since New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for private sector workers will end on Nov. 1, and questions remain about how long the mandate on municipal employees will stay in place. While the city asserts that the requirement will remain on the books for now, critics have continued to levy pressure on city leaders – and the courts – to roll it back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Nadler
Person
Rashida Tlaib
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams joins relief team in Puerto Rico

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Mayor Eric Adams is standing ready with the people of Puerto Rico. He is trying to help them build back after Hurricane Fiona wreaked havoc last week on the island.But as CBS2's John Dias reported, thousands in New Jersey turned a party into a purpose to also help.READ MORE: New York, New Jersey state police head to Puerto Rico to assist with Fiona recoveryPuerto Rican pride took over Elizabeth on Sunday.Thousands came out to participate in, and watch the city's annual parade, which marched enthusiastically down Elizabeth Avenue for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.And while...
ELIZABETH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Israel#Guns
fox5ny.com

Reported rapes rise in NYC

Reported rapes are up in New York this year to date by nearly 11%, according to recent NYPD crime statistics. Other sex crimes have risen more than 15% this week to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Nearby Immigrants May Be Housed on Cruise Liners

Cruise ships are basically small cities. They could be housing thousands of immigrants who were recently bussed to New York City from southern states. According to United States Customs and Border Protection, almost 200,000 unique individuals were encountered near the Southwest border in July. That number has reached over 2 million for the year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Editor’s note: Moving MSG could be a winner for New York City

New York City Mayor Eric Adams signaled last week during remarks he made at Crain’s Power Breakfast that he was open to a discussion on moving Madison Square Garden as part of the Penn Station redevelopment plan. “The Penn Station project is a crucial one. I think that area is ripe for housing, is ripe for real investment,” Adams said at the event, the New York Post reported, adding that Hizzoner joked, “And if that fits into Madison Square Garden moving into another location – maybe we’ll help the Knicks win.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Palestine
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Daily News

Mayor Adams likely to beef up NYPD presence in Bronx neighborhood that’ll house migrant tent camps: local politician

Out of public safety concerns, Mayor Adams’ administration is likely to surge more cops into the Bronx neighborhood where it plans to soon start housing hundreds of Latin American migrants in tent camps, according to the local Council member. Councilwoman Marjorie Velazquez (D-Bronx), whose district includes the Orchard Beach parking lots where the tents will be erected, told the Daily News ...
BRONX, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Anyone Who Thought This Was a Fair District in Brooklyn is a Snake

Bay Ridge’s new NYC Council District was made to snake down a thin strip of Dyker Heights, Bensonhurst and Bath Beach and ending with the gated community of Sea Gate. Only a moron or a sneaky politician would think this gerrymandered district was “fair.”. Who lives down this...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy