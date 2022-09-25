ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Runners retrace fallen hero’s path in 9/11 Tunnels to Towers 5K race

By David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7ObC_0i9qyoRT00

Survivors of the 9/11 terror attacks and veterans of wars that followed were among the 32,000 people who laced up Sunday for the Tunnels to Towers run to retrace the steps of fallen FDNY hero Stephen Siller.

The annual 5K event honors Siller for his remarkable race to the World Trade Center towers from Red Hook through the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel the day of the deadly strikes.

Firefighters and their supporters said they felt a duty to honor friends, coworkers and Americans who lost their lives in the onslaught.

“I worked with over 100 who died on 9/11. I had to be here,” said 89-year-old FDNY retiree Lou Andrade of Setauket on Long rIsland — who volunteered at Ground Zero in the grim days after the attacks.

“Today’s a tradition for all firefighters, to remember those we lost.”

Retired FDNY member Erika Schaub, 48, also of Setauket, said she “lost 15 friends in the towers on 9/ll.”

“I was there with my response team,” she said.

Previous 1 of 5 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HztMA_0i9qyoRT00
Firefighters running the annual Tunnels to Towers 5K race on September 25, 2022.
DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TI7HJ_0i9qyoRT00
The race honors the memory of fallen FDNY hero Stephen Siller.
DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEe1e_0i9qyoRT00
Siller ran to the World Trade Center from Red Hook, Brooklyn on 9/11 to help respond to the emergency.
DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VLOkD_0i9qyoRT00
A firefighter having an emotional moment during the race.
DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWqU0_0i9qyoRT00
Pictures of first responders and veterans who have passed away since 9/11.
DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

Other runners said they participated to honor the role 9/11 played in shaping their lives.

“The whole reason I became a firefighter was because of 9/11,” said 40-year-old Nicole Attanasio of the Dumont, NJ, Fire Department. “I want to feel the same sweat and pain as he (Stephen Sills) did running through the tunnel.”

Joe Palermo, 43, of Scotch Plains, NJ, said the attacks inspired him to enlist in the Army, where he served five tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Previous 1 of 6 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYojq_0i9qyoRT00
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell cheering on runners at the Tunnels to Towers run.
DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fY84i_0i9qyoRT00
Children participating in the Tunnels to Towers.
DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJNLw_0i9qyoRT00
Firefighters crossing the finish line in full uniform.
DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XJpQK_0i9qyoRT00
A group crossing the finish line in Manhattan.
DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FEljO_0i9qyoRT00
Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani at the 5K race.
DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ANF7_0i9qyoRT00
This year's Tunnels to Towers race had 32,000 participants.
DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

“I went to the recruiter and asked him to speed it up. I signed the next day,” he said. “I’m running today to honor the fallen.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Retired Firefighter George Tripptree dies of 9/11-related illness

NEW YORK -- A retired firefighter will be laid to rest Monday after succumbing to a 9/11-related illness. George Tripptree of Ladder 173 passed away Friday. His death comes as the FDNY's post-9/11 death toll quickly approaches the number of firefighters who died that day.The department reports more than 300 members have died of complications, with 1,000 more still battling cancer. The FDNY lost 343 members on 9/11. Tripptree's funeral is set for 2 p.m. at Towers Funeral Home in Oceanside. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Campbell, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Dad of Brooklyn man killed by NYPD decries Lee Zeldin campaign ad

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The father of a Brooklyn man fatally shot by police in 2018 is accusing New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin of “criminalizing and dehumanizing” his late son by including his image in a campaign ad decrying violent crime. Eric Vassell, father of the late Saheed Vassell, issued a statement […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
City
Red Hook, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Setauket- East Setauket, NY
New York City, NY
Government
bkreader.com

Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History

The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#9 11 Tunnels#Fdny#The World Trade Center#Americans#Ground Zero#Next Firefighters
Architectural Digest

Patrick Janelle Transforms a Rundown Rental Into a Chic New York City Loft

Patrick Janelle always dreamed of living in a downtown Manhattan loft. The lifestyle influencer, who also runs the talent agency Untitled Secret, fantasized about an airy and industrial home as he spent the past decade climbing the rungs of the New York City housing ladder. So when he grew out of his most recent abode, a compact yet curated SoHo apartment, he knew it was time to actualize his goal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Belleville native becomes an abbott

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Benedictine monk Augustine J. Curley was recently blessed as the third abbot at St. Mary’s Abbey in Newark during a Mass celebrated by Cardinal Joseph Tobin. Curley grew up in Belleville and graduated from St. Peter’s School in 1970, along with his twin sister, Cathy, who is seen with him after the Mass celebrated at the Cathedral Basilica in Newark. He has served the abbey and St. Benedict Preparatory High School in several capacities ever since joining the Order of St. Benedict in 1982. Also in the photo are the Rev. Ivan Sciberras, pastor at St. Peter’s, and the Rev. David Hinojosa, parochial vicar.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Never again: These were the horrors ‘Inside the Cages’ of Willowbrook

Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
PIX11

Latino couple living American Dream with nail ‘saloon’

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The co-founders of a Brooklyn nail salon came to the United States as children from El Salvador and Colombia. Growing up, they lived in the same building. Now, years later, the husband-and-wife team created Lili and Cata, a go-to spot for unique manicures and pedicures in Greenpoint. PIX11’s Arrianee LeBeau tells […]
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy