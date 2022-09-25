ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Daughter sleeps with father’s best man at wedding: ‘Dad doesn’t know’

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lfp9r_0i9qymg100

A daughter has shared how she slept with her dad’s best man on the night of his wedding – despite him having a family “back home.”

Influencer Stella Barey said it was the first time meeting her father’s friend, who had flown over from Sweden to be his best man at his wedding.

The 23-year-old described him as a “smoke show” and said she was instantly attracted, but never thought the feeling would be mutual.

However after the ceremony, she was invited back to his Airbnb, where the pair ended up sleeping together.

She regaled her TikTok followers with the story in a two-part video series entitled “How I got with my dad’s best man at his wedding” where she explains exactly what happened.

“My dad is having his wedding to his now-wife in Montana, so I flew there with my best friend,” she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHIaY_0i9qymg100
Barey shared how she slept with her dad’s best man on the night of his wedding.
@bellastarey/TikTok

“I knew my dad’s best man was Swedish, but I didn’t know he was so hot.

“During the wedding, I’m sitting in the front row, and he’s a groomsman, so he’s standing right in front of me.

“We keep making eye contact, and I’m feeling so much tension between us, because he is so attractive. I just kept writing it off.

“I thought, why would he do that to my dad at his wedding? Why would he be into me in the first place? He runs a hedge fund, I just graduated.

“But cut to the after-party, that is where stuff got serious.”

Stella explained her dad’s best man , and her dad’s other best friend – who she has known since she was 4 years old – invited her back to their Airbnb.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wf6ys_0i9qymg100 We’re in dating ‘drafting season,’ but new sex trend could go terribly wrong

“It’s around 4 a.m. at this point, and we start talking, we’re laughing, it’s all good,” she said.

“My girlfriend has fallen asleep, and there were no ubers around to get back to our hotel.

“I was like, I’ll guess we have to sleep here, and I lay down next to him.

“I wake up the next morning next to my dad’s best man, and my friend. Obviously that night, we did stuff, with my friend sleeping right next to me.

“He drives us back, and I was so nervous because he is so cute, and I didn’t know if he even remembered that we got together.

“Or maybe he regrets it. We don’t talk about it, and I don’t tell my best friend.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43buYE_0i9qymg100
Barey was invited back to the man’s Airbnb, where the pair ended up sleeping together.
@ana1princ3ss/Instagram

After her friend flew home, she was preparing to catch her own flight back to Los Angeles – but as it turns out, her dad’s best man was on the same flight.

“The whole time I’m so nervous, but so enamoured,” she gushed.

“This is the weirdest part. Turns out he knew exactly what we did, and had no shame about it.

@bellastarey

Replying to @badmen3698

♬ original sound – Stella Barey

“But we didn’t talk about it all, until I’m saying goodbye to him. He was saying how he didn’t want to leave me, that he was going to miss me so much.

“Then he gets on the plane, then I get a text message from him. It’s a photo of his hand, with his nice watch on it, grabbing my thigh under the sheets the night we were together.”

When she got back home, Stella said they texted a few times – but she said their fling soon faded shortly after he got back to Sweden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpQRY_0i9qymg100
Barey’s fling was on the same flight as her while traveling back from the wedding.
@ana1princ3ss/Instagram

“I wasn’t really interested in keeping it alive,” she said.

“I didn’t really like that my dad could find out, and it was going nowhere. So I didn’t keep talking to him.

“He had a whole family back in Sweden, I think they were separated but still.

“As far as I know, my dad never found out. I never told him, and I’m pretty sure his friend never told him, because they’re still friends.”

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

Father abandons his daughter on her wedding day, won’t walk her down the aisle out of spite

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had a pretty messed up childhood, which is why I think she has so many problems with relationships now that she is an adult. Her parents were never married, her dad was only in her life sporadically at best, and her mom was alcoholic that Angela often found herself taking care of.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Sleeps#Tiktok#Swedish
TheDailyBeast

Groom and Six Guests Mysteriously Die After Wedding

A mass fatality event took the lives of six guests and the groom at a wedding in the rural community of Eka Utara in Enugu State, Nigeria, on Saturday, while another eight were left hospitalized, including the bride. An unnamed doctor who received some of the patients told Nigerian newspaper Vanguard that five of them had also died while receiving care. According to reports, the guests began showing symptoms when they returned home from the wedding ceremony to continue the celebration. Officials say they were found the next morning “unconscious with foamy discharge from their mouths,” according a statement by Enugu State Command. There seems to be no clear reason why the crowd fell so violently ill, though an anonymous source in the community told Vanguard that prevailing theories include food poisoning, carbon dioxide poisoning from the nearby power generator, or ingested insecticide. “We are really in a state of confusion now,” the source told the outlet. Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to find the cause of the tragedy.Read it at Vanguard
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
RadarOnline

King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.
Lefty Graves

Wife refuses to iron husband's shirts again after he drops them all on the floor

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my sister, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My sister and her husband both work corporate jobs that require them to dress well and make an excellent first impression. One weekend my sister spent about 5 hours ironing all of her husband’s dress shirts to look nice and neat for his job.
Gillian Sisley

'Neglectful' Mom Furious at Husband After Attending Sister's Wedding

Is there ever a valid reason to leave minor children behind to attend a wedding?. Weddings are a celebratory time for all involved, not just for the bride and groom. Family members and friends have the chance to see their loved ones make a wonderful commitment to one another, which truly is something to celebrate.
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident

According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

Mom Backed For Not Letting Husband See Son After Month-Long Business Trip

A mom of two toddlers is being backed for her decision to not let her husband see their son when he got back from a month-long business trip. The mom, u/ferret782, shared her story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning 5,000 upvotes and 800 comments in 10 hours for her post, "[Am I the A**hole] for not letting my husband see our son even though he hasn't seen him in person for a month?"
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy