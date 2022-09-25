ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Mother Jones

Italy’s New Leader Is a Very Weird, Tolkien-Obsessed Right-Wing Extremist

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Early polls out of Italy following its Sunday election suggest that Giorgia Meloni, an ultra-conservative leader known for her opposition to gay rights and immigration, will become its first female prime minister—and the most extreme right-winger to run the place since, you guessed it, Benito Mussolini.
Slate

The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election

Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy

The Brothers of Italy party, which won the most votes in Italy’s national election, has its roots in the post-World War II neo-fascist Italian Social Movement. Keeping the movement's most potent symbol, the tricolor flame, Giorgia Meloni has taken Brothers of Italy from a fringe far-right group to Italy's biggest party. A century after Benito Mussolini’s 1922 March on Rome, which brought the fascist dictator to power, Meloni is poised to lead Italy's first far-right-led government since World War II and become its first female premier.HOW DID POST-FASCISM BEGIN IN ITALY? The Italian Social Movement, or MSI, was founded...
HuffPost

Italian Far-Right Leader Strikes Moderate Tone After Vote

ROME (AP) — Italian voters rewarded Giorgia Meloni’s euroskeptic party with neo-fascist roots, propelling the country toward what likely would be its first far-right-led government since World War II, based on partial results Monday from the election for Parliament. In a victory speech, far-right Italian leader Giorgia Meloni...
CNBC

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni on course to win power in Italy

Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party are set to gain 26.4% of the vote, according to early projections Monday morning. Meloni's Brothers of Italy party was created in 2012, but has its roots in Italy's 20th century neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Benito Mussolini in 1945.
BBC

Giorgia Meloni: Italy's new leader arrives at a critical time for Europe

From political wilderness to pole position to become Italy's first female prime minister, this is the moment Giorgia Meloni has been waiting for all her political life, since she first started as a far-right teen activist in a working class district of Rome. A hard grafter and canny politician, she...
The Hill

Meloni’s far-right alliance leads in Italian elections

ROME (AP) — Riding a meteoric rise, Giorgia Meloni with her nationalist party appeared well positioned to give Italy its first far-right-led government since World War II, according to projections based on a partial vote count Monday from elections for Parliament. “Italy moves to the right,” Italian daily La...
