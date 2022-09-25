Read full article on original website
Italy’s New Leader Is a Very Weird, Tolkien-Obsessed Right-Wing Extremist
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Early polls out of Italy following its Sunday election suggest that Giorgia Meloni, an ultra-conservative leader known for her opposition to gay rights and immigration, will become its first female prime minister—and the most extreme right-winger to run the place since, you guessed it, Benito Mussolini.
Italy on the Brink of Being Led by the Far-Right for the First Time Since WW2
MACERATA, Italy – In late July, Alika Ogorchukwu, a 39-year-old Nigerian father and street vendor, was beaten to death by a white Italian man in the streets of the coastal town of Civitanova Marche. Onlookers did not physically intervene to stop the violence, one filmed the incident which was...
Analysis: A Meloni election win could shift Europe's balance of power
PARIS/BERLIN/BUDAPEST, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's powerhouses will have to tread carefully around Giorgia Meloni if the nationalist candidate's coalition wins Italy's election on Sunday, or risk pushing Rome towards Hungary and Poland, European officials said.
Who is Giorgia Meloni, the woman expected to become Italy's new right-wing prime minister?
Italy has elected its most right-wing government since World War II. The Brothers of Italy party is expected to install Giorgia Meloni, its leader, as the first female prime minister of Italy. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay has a look at who Meloni is and how her party made it from the fringes to gaining control of the country's government.
The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election
Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
EXPLAINER: How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy
The Brothers of Italy party, which won the most votes in Italy’s national election, has its roots in the post-World War II neo-fascist Italian Social Movement. Keeping the movement's most potent symbol, the tricolor flame, Giorgia Meloni has taken Brothers of Italy from a fringe far-right group to Italy's biggest party. A century after Benito Mussolini’s 1922 March on Rome, which brought the fascist dictator to power, Meloni is poised to lead Italy's first far-right-led government since World War II and become its first female premier.HOW DID POST-FASCISM BEGIN IN ITALY? The Italian Social Movement, or MSI, was founded...
Brothers of Italy party wins majority, putting most right-wing government in power since WWII
As Europe is gripped by rising inflation and energy costs, Italians have voted in its most right-wing government since Benito Mussolini. As CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports, her campaign was marked with hallmarks of fascism and her opponents fear her right-wing policies.
Italian Far-Right Leader Strikes Moderate Tone After Vote
ROME (AP) — Italian voters rewarded Giorgia Meloni’s euroskeptic party with neo-fascist roots, propelling the country toward what likely would be its first far-right-led government since World War II, based on partial results Monday from the election for Parliament. In a victory speech, far-right Italian leader Giorgia Meloni...
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni on course to win power in Italy
Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party are set to gain 26.4% of the vote, according to early projections Monday morning. Meloni's Brothers of Italy party was created in 2012, but has its roots in Italy's 20th century neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Benito Mussolini in 1945.
Giorgia Meloni: Italy's new leader arrives at a critical time for Europe
From political wilderness to pole position to become Italy's first female prime minister, this is the moment Giorgia Meloni has been waiting for all her political life, since she first started as a far-right teen activist in a working class district of Rome. A hard grafter and canny politician, she...
Italy's centre-left Democratic Party concedes election defeat
ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italy's main centre-left group, the Democratic Party (PD), conceded defeat early Monday in a national election and said it would be the largest opposition force in the next parliament.
Italian elections: Meloni gets to work on picking right-wing government
Fresh from her victory in Italy's elections, Giorgia Meloni is deciding who will get top jobs in the right-wing government she is expected to lead. Ms Meloni, head of the far-right party Brothers of Italy, has kept out of view since her election win, when she promised to govern for all Italians.
Meloni’s far-right alliance leads in Italian elections
ROME (AP) — Riding a meteoric rise, Giorgia Meloni with her nationalist party appeared well positioned to give Italy its first far-right-led government since World War II, according to projections based on a partial vote count Monday from elections for Parliament. “Italy moves to the right,” Italian daily La...
