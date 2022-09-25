ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anoka, MN

UnionHerald Feature Athlete: Anoka girls swimming and diving's Erin Neises

By Patrick Slack
ABC Newspapers
ABC Newspapers
 2 days ago

Feature

Anoka girls swimming and diving senior Erin Neises, coming off a state qualifying season with the Tornadoes

Start in swimming

“I started taking swim lessons at the age of 3 at the Fred Moore pool. In the summer leading up to seventh grade, I took a swim fitness class at the Anoka Aquatic Center, and my swim teacher told me I should consider swimming competitively. She got me in contact with the Anoka coaches, and that is how it started.”

Biggest challenge

“Trying to keep a positive mindset going into a race. It is very easy to go into a race thinking, ‘Oh, she is much faster than me’ or ‘I can’t win against her.’”

Favorite event

“My favorite individual event is the 500-yard freestyle. I like the challenge of swimming long distance, and since it is a long race I feel the most accomplished when I finish.”

Best part of team

“My teammates and coaches. We all encourage and support each other when someone is competing.”

Looking forward to senior season

“Improving my times, and enjoying the season with the girls and coaches.”

Top Anoka swim and dive memory

“Swimming at the state meet with my relay team. It was a proud moment for all of us, and a great experience.”

Comments / 0

Related
gophersports.com

Meet the Newcomers: Maddie Kaiser

Minnesota Women's Hockey is introducing Gopher fans to the newcomers this season. Get to know Andover, Minn., native and Holy Family alum Maddie Kaiser.
ANDOVER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anoka, MN
Anoka, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
Bring Me The News

Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance, weekend events after shooting

Richfield High School has canceled its Homecoming dance and all other weekend events and sporting activities following a double shooting outside its football stadium Friday. The varsity homecoming football game between Richfield Spartans and Kennedy Eagles (Bloomington) was abandoned in the 4th quarter Friday evening, causing panic on the field and in the stands as shots rang out.
RICHFIELD, MN
WJON

CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Swimming#Diving#Fitness#The Tornadoes Start
Bring Me The News

Fire table sparks blaze at Edina home

Fire officials are reminding residents to never leave propane appliances unattended after an Edina house caught fire Sunday evening. The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 6600 bloc of Limerick Lane, with city authorities saying an outdoor fire table is believed to have contributed to the blaze. In...
EDINA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
mspmag.com

Soul Asylum's Dave Pirner Is at Home Again in Minneapolis

These days, you can find Dave Pirner in his favorite back booth at The Lowry. At 58, he’s living full time in Minneapolis for the first time in forever. He sold his house in New Orleans and moved all his stuff up into his house in Kenwood. It’s the house he used to joke “that ‘Runaway Train’ built”—not too far from the Uptown neighborhood he used to scour for Ramones records back when he was a trumpet player in jazz band at Minneapolis’s long-gone West High School.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesotans urged to use caution this harvest season

(St. Paul, MN) --Authorities in Minnesota are urging drivers to use caution during the harvest season. There's a big increase in tractors and slow-moving farm equipment on the roads in the fall. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen is reminding everyone to, "please be alert, patient, and courteous to ensure both farmers and motorists make it home safely to their families at night.” MnDOT reports at least 374 crashes involving farm equipment in Minnesota since 2019, resulting in eight fatalities and 133 injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
hbsdealer.com

Promotion at Scherer Bros. Lumber

Scherer Bros. Lumber Co., a 92-year-old, third-generation family owned prodealer in Minnesota, announced that Chief Operating Officer Mark A. Scherer has been promoted to the role of president and COO. Peter Scherer will vacate the president’s role and will remain chairman and CEO. Based in Brooklyn Park, Minn., Scherer...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service

HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
HOPKINS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident

(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
ABC Newspapers

ABC Newspapers

Anoka County, MN
268
Followers
228
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

ABC Newspapers is comprised of Anoka County UnionHerald and Blaine/Spring Lake Park/ Columbia Heights/ Fridley Life newspapers. Published Fridays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1865. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.abcnewspapers.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/abc_newspapers/

Comments / 0

Community Policy