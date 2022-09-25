UnionHerald Feature Athlete: Anoka girls swimming and diving's Erin Neises

Feature

Anoka girls swimming and diving senior Erin Neises, coming off a state qualifying season with the Tornadoes

Start in swimming

“I started taking swim lessons at the age of 3 at the Fred Moore pool. In the summer leading up to seventh grade, I took a swim fitness class at the Anoka Aquatic Center, and my swim teacher told me I should consider swimming competitively. She got me in contact with the Anoka coaches, and that is how it started.”

Biggest challenge

“Trying to keep a positive mindset going into a race. It is very easy to go into a race thinking, ‘Oh, she is much faster than me’ or ‘I can’t win against her.’”

Favorite event

“My favorite individual event is the 500-yard freestyle. I like the challenge of swimming long distance, and since it is a long race I feel the most accomplished when I finish.”

Best part of team

“My teammates and coaches. We all encourage and support each other when someone is competing.”

Looking forward to senior season

“Improving my times, and enjoying the season with the girls and coaches.”

Top Anoka swim and dive memory

“Swimming at the state meet with my relay team. It was a proud moment for all of us, and a great experience.”