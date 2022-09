Tennessee and North Carolina State cracked the top 10 and Florida State returned to the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll for the first time since 2018.

The top five was unchanged Sunday as No. 1 Georgia (4-0) received 55 of 63 first-place votes. No. 2 Alabama (4-0) and No. 3 Ohio State (4-0) each received four votes and were followed by Michigan (4-0) and Clemson (4-0).