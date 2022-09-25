ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Brett Favre’s SiriusXM Show Suspended Over Mississippi Welfare Fraud Scandal

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5Qzv_0i9qygNf00
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

SiriusXM has decided to temporarily pull the plug on Brett Favre over his alleged involvement in a scheme that pulled $77 million dollars from Mississippi’s welfare funds and placed it into the coffers of public officials and their pet projects. The all-star quarterback has hosted his weekly NFL show, “The SiriusXM Blitz With Brett Favre and Bruce Murray,” since 2018 for the radio provider, but that’s now suspended over claims that Favre lobbied Mississippi state officials, including former Governor Phil Bryant, to redirect a $5 million-sized chunk of funds intended for low-income families toward a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter played. Favre has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged. The former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, John Davis, took a plea deal Thursday for his own involvement in the scheme, agreeing to coordinate with federal prosecutors to build cases against other potential defendants.

Read it at Variety

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Brett Favre told Mississippi governor he would not ‘take No for answer’ over volleyball stadium, court filing shows

Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, suspected of pressuring Mississippi state officials to spend millions in federal welfare funds on a volleyball center at the school where his daughter played the sport, warned the former governor “we are not taking No for an answer,” newly released text messages in a court filing show.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

The Brett Favre Welfare Case Is About to Take a Nastier Turn

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is the biggest star in the Mississippi welfare scheme in which he and other state officials, including the state’s former Department of Human Services Director John Davis and former Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, are under investigation for funneling $77 million worth of welfare funds to their own personal projects—none of which had anything to do with where the funds needed to go. But now a former WWE wrestler also implicated in the scheme is dropping a bomb. Mississippi Today reporter Anna Wolfe, who has been breaking news about this story since it began, joined the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Brett Favre Loses Another Business Venture Amid Welfare-Fraud Scandal

Brett Favre is the biggest villain in sports right now. Brett Favre is in a whole lot of trouble right now as leaked text messages implicate him in a scandal involving welfare fraud in the state of Mississippi. As the story goes, Favre wanted a volleyball facility for the Univesity of Southern Mississippi which is where his daughter plays.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CNN

Brett Favre continued to pressure for volleyball facility funding even after being told it was possibly illegal, according to new filing

A series of text conversations between Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant appear to show Favre repeatedly pressing the then-governor about funding the construction of a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, even after Favre was told misuse of state funds was potentially illegal, according to new court filings.
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Bryant
Daily Mail

Brett Favre's weekly NFL radio show for SiriusXM 'is put on hold' amid his welfare fund scandal after recent claims that he 'pushed for money to aid payment of university sports facilities despite being told it could be illegal'

Brett Favre's weekly NFL show for SiriusXM has been put on hold amid his alleged involvement in a Mississippi state welfare scandal. A company spokesman confirmed the news to Variety on Sunday but declined to provide further comment. Favre allegedly pressed for state officials to help him build a new...
NFL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy