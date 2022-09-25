ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas

The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
DENVER, CO
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
Blue Jackets welcome Sabres to Nationwide for preseason contest

Columbus mixes veterans, highly touted youngsters for game against Buffalo. After splitting a doubleheader against Pittsburgh on Sunday, the Blue Jackets are back in action Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena when the Buffalo Sabres come to town. If you can't make it to Nationwide Arena, the game will be streamed...
COLUMBUS, OH
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Penguins to kick off 2022-23 preseason

Detroit set to play first of eight preseason games before Opening Night on Oct. 14. The Detroit Red Wings will kick off their 2022-23 preseason schedule on the road Tuesday night, facing the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7 p.m. puck drop at PPG Paints Arena. Tuesday's 2022-23 preseason opener will...
DETROIT, MI
Predators to Host Thursday's Preseason Game Against Tampa Bay Lightning

Due to Hurricane Ian, the Preds will Host the Lightning at Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 29 for the Preseason Game Originally Scheduled to be Played at Tampa. Nashville, Tenn. (September 27, 2022) - The Nashville Predators will host the Sept. 29 preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CT. The game, originally scheduled to be played at Tampa, will now be held in Nashville due to Hurricane Ian.
TAMPA, FL
Flight attendants protest schedule havoc at airports across U.S.

Flight attendants at United and Southwest airlines on Tuesday staged protests at airports across the U.S. to draw attention to chaotic scheduling and other workplace woes. Airline employees picketed in 15 airports in cities and territories including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Newark, Phoenix and San Francisco. At Dallas Love Field Airport, flight attendants not scheduled to work held an informational picket calling for improved compensation and ways to make life less difficult for themselves and passengers. "A better operation will mean a better quality of life with fewer reroutes and technology failures that leave passengers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Wild, Senators, Canucks, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Matt Dumba talks the possiblity of being traded by the Minnesota Wild. Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat says he’s not ready to sign a long-term deal in Ottawa. There is an update on where things are at between the Vancouver Canucks and Bo Horvat, while...
SAINT PAUL, MN
