Comments sought on regional economic strategy

Northwest Georgians have through Oct. 21 to weigh in on a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for the region.

The document examines the combined strengths and weaknesses of the area, along with the opportunities for growth and potential threats over the next five years, with an eye to boosting the overall financial viability of its residents. The 15-county Northwest Georgia Regional Commission has completed a draft update to the plan, which runs through 2028, and is asking people who live and work in the counties to look it over and submit comments.

Hard copies of the CEDS are available to read at the commission’s offices in Rome, 1 Jackson Hill Drive, and Dalton, 503 Waugh St. It also can be accessed online at NWGRC.org .

The document sets goals in five categories: human capital, community assets, essential infrastructure, business climate and resiliency. Each community would be responsible for implementing them separately, with assistance from the regional commission if requested.

Among the plans are increasing the number of residents with technical certificates or college degrees; boosting the availability of workforce housing; expanding participation in the film industry; growing the transportation and internet networks; adding support for entrepreneurs as well as existing and new businesses; and diversifying the types of industry in each community.

Economic development professional met in Rome in August to share data and experiences and discuss future needs. City and county representatives on the regional commission board got the report this month and approved the strategy.

Comments can be emailed to Community and Economic Development Representative Delmos Stone at DStone@nwgrc.org.

The NWGRC covers Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.