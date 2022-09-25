Read full article on original website
Related
collegehoopstoday.com
Kelvin Sampson: I love Terrance Arceneaux
There’s many reasons to be bullish on Houston during the upcoming season. The Cougars will welcome back two of the best players in the American Athletic Conference — Marcus Sasser (17.7 points) and Tramon Mark (10.1 points) — after both missed the majority of last year due to injuries. Houston also returns its starting point guard in Jamal Shead (10 points, 5.8 assists, three rebounds) and brings in a five-star prospect in freshman big man Jarace Walker.
cw39.com
Prairie View A&M handles Alabama St. behind Conley
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tazon Conley threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores and Prairie View A&M never never trailed as it beat Alabama St. 25-15 on Saturday. Conley finished 14-for-19 passing for 180 yards with the touchdown and an interception. His 16-yard scoring run put the Panthers (2-2, 0-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) on the board first. Later, his 2-yard run with 5:59 before halftime made it 14-6.
College Media Network
UH’s nonconference play leaves Dana Holgorsen with many questions
If you didn’t watch the game, you would have thought UH had come out on the losing end of the Bayou Bucket based on the way Dana Holgorsen aired out his frustrations during his postgame press conference. “I don’t know what to say,” Holgorsen said. “We’re somehow 2-2.”...
Click2Houston.com
Girl On The Run: Nguyen a Breakout Star After Strong Freshman Debut
MELISSA NGUYEN HAD AN IDEA HER DAUGHTER, SOPHIA, MIGHT BE A GIFTED ATHLETE WHEN SOPHIA RAN THE “GIRLS ON THE RUN” RACE FOR HER SCHOOL IN THE FOURTH GRADE. “Whenever she ran, her coach would have me come and run with her because she was the fastest one,” Melissa said. “I’d run and keep up with her so that he could be with the other girls. In that moment, I felt like she could be on to something.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here Are The Top Texas High Schools For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the state's best high schools for 2023.
cw39.com
Dash fall 2-0 to OL Reign in regular season home finale
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Dash dropped their final home game of the regular season, losing 2-0 to OL Reign on Saturday in front of a season-high 7,798 fans at PNC Stadium. The Reign took the lead in the 29th minute following a second chance goal score by forward...
Click2Houston.com
‘She felt humiliated’: Cy-Creek volleyball player says referee forced her to take out her hair beads during game
HARRIS COUNTY – The ninth-grade volleyball game between Cypress Creek High School and Jersey Village High School had not begun when Santana Harris said her coach summoned her over to speak with a game official. “I see the referee talking to my coach and pointing to me and making...
cw39.com
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
RELATED PEOPLE
cw39.com
Did Hurricane Ian undergo ‘Rapid Intensification’?
HOUSTON (KIAH) – You may have heard of the dreaded term ‘rapid intensification’ during hurricane season. This term, although tossed around a lot, has an actual scientific definition. For a storm to technically undergo rapid intensification it must have an increase in sustained wind speeds by 35 mph in 24 hours.
WATCH: 12-Foot Texas Gator Puts Up a Fight While Being Dragged Out From Underneath Car
Early Monday morning, Harris County police received a strange, rather unsettling call. The sun had yet to rise, and their coffee had yet to be drunk, but they were already on the way to a Houston subdivision to assist in the removal of a gator. Now, alligator sightings in Texas...
fox26houston.com
Pearland High School student Making the Grade
She's hitting home runs on the softball field and in the classroom. FOX 26's Nate Griffin introduces us to Hailey Golden who is having no problem with Making the Grade.
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas, and more!
When you think of Houston, Italian food is probably not what comes to mind. But one of the best parts of living in Houston is just how diverse the restaurant scene is. And if you find yours googling “Best Italian Restaurants near me”, we have you covered!. Whether...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Woman killed in west Houston shooting identified as popular Memphis rapper ‘Lotta Cash Desoto’; suspect charged
HOUSTON – The 25-year-old woman who was fatally shot in west Houston over the weekend was a popular rapper who recently moved to Houston. Fans and her record label poured out tributes to Destinee Govan, who performed under the alias, “Lotta Cash Desoto.”. Christian Isaiah Williams, 24, has...
Fast Casual
Chick N Max signs 25-unit deal for Houston
Witchita, Kansas-based Chick N Max is headed to Texas, thanks to a 25-unit area development agreement with Aaron Johnson, a nearly 30-year veteran of the franchise industry with such brands as Bennigan's, Smashburger and Mod Pizza. Johnson, who signed a deal in June with the chain to open three units,...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston to expand Buffalo Bayou Park to Houston’s East End with new funding
A plan to expand Buffalo Bayou Park to Houston’s East End is being jump-started by a $100 million investment from Kinder Foundation, which has previously funded other projects around the city. The funding is part of a 10-year plan to revitalize the area. Shawn Cloonan is the Chair of...
Houston announces change to controversial gun buyback program
Officials are revising the terms of the city's next gun buying event after a man sold dozens of homemade, 3D-printed 'ghost guns' at its last buyback.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
defendernetwork.com
Houston Mayor blasts 5th Ward cleanup plans
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard. “The remediation measures that the [Texas Commission on...
fox26houston.com
Black students at Sam Houston State University reporting racist behavior on campus
HOUSTON - A Black female student, who chose to remain anonymous, tells FOX 26 she noticed the n-word written on dry-erase boards on the dorm room doors of Black students at Sam Houston State University – including her own. On Thursday, online posts show students reported another Black female...
foxsanantonio.com
Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston
HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
Millions being invested into project along Buffalo Bayou in east Houston
HOUSTON — A huge project is getting started in Houston's Greater East End and Fifth Ward that will bring new trails and a new library to the beautiful green space along Buffalo Bayou. The $310-million investment will impact the often under-served communities on the east side. "The west has...
Comments / 0