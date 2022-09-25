ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Kelvin Sampson: I love Terrance Arceneaux

There’s many reasons to be bullish on Houston during the upcoming season. The Cougars will welcome back two of the best players in the American Athletic Conference — Marcus Sasser (17.7 points) and Tramon Mark (10.1 points) — after both missed the majority of last year due to injuries. Houston also returns its starting point guard in Jamal Shead (10 points, 5.8 assists, three rebounds) and brings in a five-star prospect in freshman big man Jarace Walker.
Prairie View A&M handles Alabama St. behind Conley

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tazon Conley threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores and Prairie View A&M never never trailed as it beat Alabama St. 25-15 on Saturday. Conley finished 14-for-19 passing for 180 yards with the touchdown and an interception. His 16-yard scoring run put the Panthers (2-2, 0-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) on the board first. Later, his 2-yard run with 5:59 before halftime made it 14-6.
UH’s nonconference play leaves Dana Holgorsen with many questions

If you didn’t watch the game, you would have thought UH had come out on the losing end of the Bayou Bucket based on the way Dana Holgorsen aired out his frustrations during his postgame press conference. “I don’t know what to say,” Holgorsen said. “We’re somehow 2-2.”...
Girl On The Run: Nguyen a Breakout Star After Strong Freshman Debut

MELISSA NGUYEN HAD AN IDEA HER DAUGHTER, SOPHIA, MIGHT BE A GIFTED ATHLETE WHEN SOPHIA RAN THE “GIRLS ON THE RUN” RACE FOR HER SCHOOL IN THE FOURTH GRADE. “Whenever she ran, her coach would have me come and run with her because she was the fastest one,” Melissa said. “I’d run and keep up with her so that he could be with the other girls. In that moment, I felt like she could be on to something.”
Dash fall 2-0 to OL Reign in regular season home finale

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Dash dropped their final home game of the regular season, losing 2-0 to OL Reign on Saturday in front of a season-high 7,798 fans at PNC Stadium. The Reign took the lead in the 29th minute following a second chance goal score by forward...
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
Did Hurricane Ian undergo ‘Rapid Intensification’?

HOUSTON (KIAH) – You may have heard of the dreaded term ‘rapid intensification’ during hurricane season. This term, although tossed around a lot, has an actual scientific definition. For a storm to technically undergo rapid intensification it must have an increase in sustained wind speeds by 35 mph in 24 hours.
Chick N Max signs 25-unit deal for Houston

Witchita, Kansas-based Chick N Max is headed to Texas, thanks to a 25-unit area development agreement with Aaron Johnson, a nearly 30-year veteran of the franchise industry with such brands as Bennigan's, Smashburger and Mod Pizza. Johnson, who signed a deal in June with the chain to open three units,...
Houston Mayor blasts 5th Ward cleanup plans

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard. “The remediation measures that the [Texas Commission on...
Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston

HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
