‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
What Photos of Donald Trump on Golf Course Reveal
Photos of Donald Trump at one of his golf courses have emerged, amid speculation about an unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area. There were several unsubstantiated rumors, ranging from the former president about to be arrested, to a visit the Walter Reed hospital for health reasons after Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport in Virginia on Sunday evening, an airport frequently used by those heading to the nation's capital.
Trump to a tee: Reason revealed for mystery visit to Virginia golf course
President Donald Trump's surprise visit to Virginia Monday set tongues wagging Monday, but the mystery behind the hushed trip has reportedly been solved. As well as taking in a round of golf at his northern Virginia course, he was also overseeing renovations at his course as it gears up to host a LIV Golf event next year, Business Insider reported.
Trump news – live: Trump posts fat-shaming pic of old ally ahead of Ohio rally, amid new Mueller revelations
The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot will likely not release its report about the attempted insurrection before the midterms, but at the same time chair Bennie Thompson says October “won’t be a quiet period” and some information will be “pushed out” ahead of the election in the form of an interim report, Axios reported.Meanwhile, a Florida judge has appointed Donald Trump’s nominee as special master in the Justice Department’s investigation into top secret papers seized by FBI agents from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Judge Raymond Dearie will now review materials seized during the raid of the...
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Trump 'Working' in D.C. Amid Speculation About Health, Arrest
Former President Donald Trump has spoken out about his Monday visit to Washington, D.C., amid rampant rumors about his potential arrest or health problems. Trump was first spotted arriving at Virginia's Dulles Airport on Monday morning ahead of an unannounced visit to the nation's capital. This news sparked a wave of speculation online, with many suggesting that the former president was either about to be arrested by the Department of Justice (DOJ) or was set to visit Walter Reed Hospital for medical reasons.
U.S. Justice Department to appeal Trump special master order
The U.S. Justice Department will appeal a Florida federal judge’s ruling this week appointing an independent arbiter to review thousands of sensitive materials the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence, the department notified the court Thursday. Government prosecutors are also asking U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon not to force them […] The post U.S. Justice Department to appeal Trump special master order appeared first on Daily Montanan.
President Biden addresses migrant influx at U.S.-Mexico border
A Texas sheriff has launched a criminal investigation into how migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts last week. President Biden Tuesday briefly discussed the high number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez, and CBS News Senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, joined CBS News to discuss the latest on the situation.
Bannon to Surrender to New York Authorities to Face Sealed Indictment
Steve Bannon, the onetime political adviser to former President Donald Trump, is expected to surrender Thursday to New York authorities to face state charges in an indictment that remains sealed, according to a person familiar with the case.
Hurricane Ian on path toward Florida after making landfall in Cuba
Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday as a Category 3 storm, after rapidly intensifying in strength overnight.
'Fighting fit': Trial to show Oath Keepers' road to Jan. 6
The voting was over and almost all ballots were counted. News outlets on Nov. 7, 2020, had called the presidential race for Joe Biden. But the leader of the Oath Keepers extremist group was just beginning to fight. Convinced the White House had been stolen from Donald Trump, Stewart Rhodes exhorted his followers to action.“We must now ... refuse to accept it and march en-mass on the nation’s Capitol,” Rhodes declared.Authorities allege Rhodes and his band of extremists would spend the next several weeks after Election Day, Nov. 3, amassing weapons, organizing paramilitary training and readying armed teams with a...
Can Donald Trump keep his QAnon supporters under control before the midterms?
At former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, last week, plenty of supporters wore memorabilia or shirts featuring the former president’s visage saying “I’ll be back,” implying he would run again in 2024.Some carried the slogan “Let’s go Brandon” – shorthand for “F*** Joe Biden” among the MAGA faithful – while others said “Joe and the Hoe Gotta Go,” a crude reference to Vice President Kamala Harris.But among the hordes of supporters were devotees of the QAnon conspiracy – the right-wing movement that postulates that the former president was trying to thwart a satanic paedophile ring that has since...
Dems light up airwaves in key secretary of state races
The party's campaign arm for chief election officers is spending $11 million on TV ads in three states.
Newsom signs bill allowing California IDs for immigrants in the country illegally
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law Assembly Bill 1766, which expands eligibility for state identification cards.
Images Of Americans Detained Abroad Including Brittney Griner Projected On NYC Buildings For Biden And UN To See
This past weekend, large images of 19 wrongfully detained Americans abroad, including WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner appeared on buildings throughout New York City as meetings of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly concluded. The emotionally compelling projections of each American spotlighted their individual stories...
Five members of Oath Keepers go on trial in Washington, D.C.
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Five members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers will go on trial Tuesday facing the most serious charges connected with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Jury selection will begin in Washington, D.C. for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, along with...
