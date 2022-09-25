ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

What Photos of Donald Trump on Golf Course Reveal

Photos of Donald Trump at one of his golf courses have emerged, amid speculation about an unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area. There were several unsubstantiated rumors, ranging from the former president about to be arrested, to a visit the Walter Reed hospital for health reasons after Trump's plane landed at Dulles Airport in Virginia on Sunday evening, an airport frequently used by those heading to the nation's capital.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump posts fat-shaming pic of old ally ahead of Ohio rally, amid new Mueller revelations

The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot will likely not release its report about the attempted insurrection before the midterms, but at the same time chair Bennie Thompson says October “won’t be a quiet period” and some information will be “pushed out” ahead of the election in the form of an interim report, Axios reported.Meanwhile, a Florida judge has appointed Donald Trump’s nominee as special master in the Justice Department’s investigation into top secret papers seized by FBI agents from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Judge Raymond Dearie will now review materials seized during the raid of the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Trump 'Working' in D.C. Amid Speculation About Health, Arrest

Former President Donald Trump has spoken out about his Monday visit to Washington, D.C., amid rampant rumors about his potential arrest or health problems. Trump was first spotted arriving at Virginia's Dulles Airport on Monday morning ahead of an unannounced visit to the nation's capital. This news sparked a wave of speculation online, with many suggesting that the former president was either about to be arrested by the Department of Justice (DOJ) or was set to visit Walter Reed Hospital for medical reasons.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Montanan

U.S. Justice Department to appeal Trump special master order

The U.S. Justice Department will appeal a Florida federal judge’s ruling this week appointing an independent arbiter to review thousands of sensitive materials the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence, the department notified the court Thursday. Government prosecutors are also asking U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon not to force them […] The post U.S. Justice Department to appeal Trump special master order appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
CBS News

President Biden addresses migrant influx at U.S.-Mexico border

A Texas sheriff has launched a criminal investigation into how migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts last week. President Biden Tuesday briefly discussed the high number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez, and CBS News Senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, joined CBS News to discuss the latest on the situation.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Phil Bryant
Person
Giorgia Meloni
The Independent

'Fighting fit': Trial to show Oath Keepers' road to Jan. 6

The voting was over and almost all ballots were counted. News outlets on Nov. 7, 2020, had called the presidential race for Joe Biden. But the leader of the Oath Keepers extremist group was just beginning to fight. Convinced the White House had been stolen from Donald Trump, Stewart Rhodes exhorted his followers to action.“We must now ... refuse to accept it and march en-mass on the nation’s Capitol,” Rhodes declared.Authorities allege Rhodes and his band of extremists would spend the next several weeks after Election Day, Nov. 3, amassing weapons, organizing paramilitary training and readying armed teams with a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Can Donald Trump keep his QAnon supporters under control before the midterms?

At former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, last week, plenty of supporters wore memorabilia or shirts featuring the former president’s visage saying “I’ll be back,” implying he would run again in 2024.Some carried the slogan “Let’s go Brandon” – shorthand for “F*** Joe Biden” among the MAGA faithful – while others said “Joe and the Hoe Gotta Go,” a crude reference to Vice President Kamala Harris.But among the hordes of supporters were devotees of the QAnon conspiracy – the right-wing movement that postulates that the former president was trying to thwart a satanic paedophile ring that has since...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Health Authority#Kansas State#Italian#Parliament#Brothers Of Italy Party#Eu#Ukrainian#Cbs#The European Union#Russians
Benzinga

Images Of Americans Detained Abroad Including Brittney Griner Projected On NYC Buildings For Biden And UN To See

This past weekend, large images of 19 wrongfully detained Americans abroad, including WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner appeared on buildings throughout New York City as meetings of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly concluded. The emotionally compelling projections of each American spotlighted their individual stories...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy