ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Statesboro, GA
County
Bulloch County, GA
WJCL

Hurricane Ian to impact Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be another dry day as high pressure-system continues to control the weather. The temperatures are going to be warmer today with most areas in the upper-80s to lower-90s. There will be patchy cumulus clouds throughout the afternoon. A dry cold front will move through the...
SAVANNAH, GA
coladaily.com

South Carolina prepares for Hurricane Ian

South Carolina residents are monitoring Hurricane Ian as it approaches the southeast coast. Ian was upgraded to hurricane status Monday around 5 a.m., with sustained winds of 75 mph. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), forecasters believe Ian could bring tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall and...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#National Weather Service#Gulf Of Mexico#Gulf Coast#Tropical Storm Ian#Major Hurricane#The Florida Big Bend
wtoc.com

Dry start to the week, watching Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the upper 60s Monday morning with dry roads as we head to work and school. This will be the warmest day of the work week with highs near 90 degrees and a westerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. A cold front will move in on Monday, ushering in slightly cooler air on Tuesday.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Storm Watch 2022: What to know for hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last hurricane season, eight different storms hit the U.S. coast, with 21 named storms in all. The season ranked as the third most active year in history, and with repairs and recovery efforts still ongoing, it will likely go down as one of the most expensive hurricane seasons in history. And […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Georgia Southern University Monitoring Hurricane Ian

Georgia Southern University administrators are closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and weather conditions for the areas in which our campuses are located. Currently, the tracks indicate the possibility of tropical storm winds and rain in our area. The storm will most likely pass to the west of us, but it is too soon to determine an exact path.
STATESBORO, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
wabe.org

Researchers track Savannah River manatees

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Georgia scientists are tracking manatees in an effort to better understand and protect them. When Georgia’s coastal water gets warmer in the...
SAVANNAH, GA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to do in Georgia

The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, September 30th. Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy