Read full article on original website
Related
Tuesday morning Hurricane Ian update | Now a Cat 3
The Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022, National Hurricane Center (NHC) 5 AM report on Hurricane Ian has it as a Cat 3 Hurricane with winds at 125 mph. The track has shifted more to the east putting the central gulf coast of Florida in the Bullseye. Ian is moving to the north at 12 mph.
Tropical Storm Ian now Cat 1 Hurricane Ian | Stay Weather Alert
Hurricane Ian is located west of Grand Cayman and south of western Cuba with 80 mph (Category 1) maximum sustained winds. It is moving to the northwest at 13 mph and will undergo rapid intensification today and tomorrow before topping out as a Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.
wtoc.com
Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal communities in Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of our week will be dry ahead of moisture from Hurricane Ian moving in during the middle and end of the week, impacting us as a tropical storm. Ian made landfall over Western Cuba this morning and will continue to strengthen today and tomorrow.
WJCL
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
Hurricane Ian to impact Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- It will be another dry day as high pressure-system continues to control the weather. The temperatures are going to be warmer today with most areas in the upper-80s to lower-90s. There will be patchy cumulus clouds throughout the afternoon. A dry cold front will move through the...
CSRA may see severe weather from Hurricane Ian: How you can prepare
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Hurricane Ian is making its way toward Florida’s coast in the coming days and the CSRA is expected to see severe weather if the weakened storm rolls through at the end of the week. We don’t get full force hurricanes, but it doesn’t hurt to be ready for any severe storms from […]
coladaily.com
South Carolina prepares for Hurricane Ian
South Carolina residents are monitoring Hurricane Ian as it approaches the southeast coast. Ian was upgraded to hurricane status Monday around 5 a.m., with sustained winds of 75 mph. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), forecasters believe Ian could bring tropical storm force winds, heavy rainfall and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Dry start to the week, watching Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the upper 60s Monday morning with dry roads as we head to work and school. This will be the warmest day of the work week with highs near 90 degrees and a westerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. A cold front will move in on Monday, ushering in slightly cooler air on Tuesday.
Storm Watch 2022: What to know for hurricane season
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last hurricane season, eight different storms hit the U.S. coast, with 21 named storms in all. The season ranked as the third most active year in history, and with repairs and recovery efforts still ongoing, it will likely go down as one of the most expensive hurricane seasons in history. And […]
Georgia Southern University Monitoring Hurricane Ian
Georgia Southern University administrators are closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and weather conditions for the areas in which our campuses are located. Currently, the tracks indicate the possibility of tropical storm winds and rain in our area. The storm will most likely pass to the west of us, but it is too soon to determine an exact path.
Tropical storm watch issued for parts of the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for parts of the Lowcountry ahead of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian, now a Category 3 storm, is currently battering Cuba with strong winds and life-threatening storm surge as it makes its way toward the Tampa Bay area where it is expected to […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gov. Kemp activates emergency operations ahead of Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — Governor Brian P. Kemp has ordered the emergency activation of the State Operations Center on Monday to prepare for the potential impact from Hurricane Ian later in the week, according to sources. Hurricane Ian is expected to begin rapidly strengthening Sunday and will continue to do so...
wabe.org
Researchers track Savannah River manatees
This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Georgia scientists are tracking manatees in an effort to better understand and protect them. When Georgia’s coastal water gets warmer in the...
'It would be game over': Georgia farmers anxious, concerned about damage from another hurricane
OGLETHORPE, Ga. — Lots of Central Georgians are anxiously watching the forecast for Hurricane Ian, including farmers. Some say they're still hurting from Hurricane Michael in 2018. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha visited a couple to see how they were affected then, and what another hurricane could mean for them.
First Coast News
Where to find sandbags in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia counties as Hurricane Ian approaches
As Hurricane Ian approaches, counties across the First Coast are preparing and setting up locations to pick up sandbags to mitigate flooding. We will continue to update this list as counties add more locations. Here is the list so far:. Baker County. The City of Macclenny will be distributing sand...
wtoc.com
CEMA Director expecting power outages and potential flooding following hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we’re tracking hurricane Ian Chatham Emergency Management Agency is getting ready for a week full of storm preparations. Starting Thursday, I anticipate we’ll be all hands on deck.”. As Chatham County is no stranger to hurricanes, Chatham Emergency Management Agency will have extra...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to do in Georgia
The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, September 30th. Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, […]
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0