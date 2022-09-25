ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl 57 halftime show and fans are pumped

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
For the first time in her career, Rihanna will perform at a Super Bowl halftime show!

Just days after the rumor mill was abuzz about Taylor Swift possibly headlining the Super Bowl 57 halftime show, football fans were treated to a surprise announcement from Rihanna herself on Sunday. The simple — but elegant — announcement showcases Rihanna’s hand holding up a football, a tweet that got the message across loud and clear to fans everywhere.

As previously reported in 2019, Rihanna turned down a Super Bowl appearance to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. The upcoming 2023 Super Bowl will take place in Glendale, Arizona on February 12.

After last season’s electric Super Bowl halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige, the bar is certainly set for Rihanna to continue to deliver yet another incredible performance. Fans on Twitter more than believe Rihanna is up to the task!

