Hurricane Ian live tracker: Storm weakens to Category 1 status as authorities warn of 'catastrophic storm surge' across wide area of Florida peninsula
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Trump to a tee: Reason revealed for mystery visit to Virginia golf course
President Donald Trump's surprise visit to Virginia Monday set tongues wagging Monday, but the mystery behind the hushed trip has reportedly been solved. As well as taking in a round of golf at his northern Virginia course, he was also overseeing renovations at his course as it gears up to host a LIV Golf event next year, Business Insider reported.
WATCH: Another bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives at Kamala Harris's house in DC
Another busload of immigrants believed to be from Venezuela and Nicaragua was dropped outside of the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday morning in Washington, D.C. The bus consisted of men, women, and infants, according to video footage from a reporter with NBC who arrived outside of the...
D.C. Officer Beaten In Capitol Riot Loses It On TV After Courtroom Incident
Former cop Michael Fanone told CNN's Don Lemon the courtroom confrontation has "become my new reality. It's every single day of my life."
50 migrants arrive at Vice President Kamala Harris' residence, 6 more buses to NYC
Around 50 more migrants got off a bus outside Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, D.C., Saturday. Six more buses also arrived in New York City, as Texas continued to pressure sanctuary cities amid a surge of migrants crossing the southern border. The six buses were from El Paso, Port Authority officials told Fox News.
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Trump Probe in Georgia Might Lead to 'Prison Sentences': DA Fani Willis
A Georgia prosecutor told The Washington Post that her office believed a number of former President Donald Trump's associates could see jail time regarding their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis told the Post that some of the 17 individuals...
Russia-Ukraine war live: new leak found on Nord Stream pipelines as pressure grows to declare Russia ‘terrorist state’
Swedish coast guard find fourth leak; Russia has reached legal definition of ‘terrorist state’ under US law, say international experts
Bill Plante, Longtime White House Correspondent for CBS News, Dies at 84
William “Bill” Plante, a longtime fixture of the CBS News roster whose tenure as White House correspondent spanned the administrations of every president from Ronald Reagan to Barack Obama, died Wednesday at his home in Washington, D.C. His family attributed the death to respiratory failure. He was 84. Plante retired from CBS in 2016, following a half-century spent with the network covering history as it unfolded, including the civil rights movement and the Vietnam War. Joining CBS in 1964 as a reporter and assignment editor, Plante began covering politics in Chicago before shifting to cover the White House in 1986, when Reagan was in his second term. “He was brilliant, as a reporter and as a human being,” said 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl, with whom Plante covered the White House for a decade. “There wasn’t anything Bill didn’t excel at in our profession: He was a gifted writer, a first-class deadline maker, and a breaker of major stories. He’ll be remembered for his reports from the White House lawn, his booming voice that presidents always answered, and his kind heart.”Read it at CBS News
Chicago's Trump Tower Features Prominently in Suit Against Former President
A new lawsuit filed in New York Wednesday alleges that former President Donald Trump claimed that the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago “had become worthless” – apparently to claim a “substantial loss” for tax purposes, even as he used the property as collateral for future loans.
