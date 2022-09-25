ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NFL fans thought Jamaal Williams getting penalized for his hip-thrusting homage to Hingle McCringleberry was hilarious

 2 days ago
The Lions were running all over the Vikings (-6) on Sunday afternoon. Their suddenly impeccably consistent offense continued to do what it wants against a hapless Minnesota offense. But among all of Detroit’s players, it was Jamaal Williams who seemed to enjoy himself the most amidst the hoopla.

After already scoring Detroit’s first touchdown, Williams found himself in the end zone again late in the third quarter to continue an offensive barrage. And with the Lions’ seemingly rolling along as they pleased, Williams decided to use his celebration to mark the occasion with a special nod to the famous Key & Peele character Hingle McCringleberry:

Williams would, unsurprisingly, be penalized 15 yards for “unsportsmanlike conduct” with his celebration. I mean, hey: That’s definitely more than three pumps, too. So, in a way, Williams exceeded McCringleberry’s celebration standard.

NFL fans found Williams' unofficial nod to Hingle McCringleberry hilarious

