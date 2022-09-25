Tyler church opens pumpkin patch for fall season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It may not feel like it outside, but fall is here! Pumpkin patches are starting to open in East Texas.

Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church received their first shipment of the autumn staple on Saturday. East Texans are already getting into the fall spirit, shopping for their perfect pumpkin.

“Signs go up, they’re expecting to see the pumpkins and we’ve got a lot full,” said Carey Ponder, a church member and volunteer at the pumpkin patch.

This is the pumpkin patch’s eighth year at the church.

“It’s just a great time for people to come together as a family,” said Senior Pastor Jeff Gage.

More than 4,000 pumpkins are transported from New Mexico to Tyler ready to be displayed in East Texas homes.

“We probably had at least 120 kids that are not members of the church who just came out to help unload the pumpkins,” said Ponder.

The pumpkins are priced by size with all the money going towards mission and ministry.

“We do some ministry here at the church, you know vacation bible school. You know, we’ll give some church camp scholarships,” said Gage.

But, you don’t have to buy a pumpkin to get in on the fun. Other activities at the patch are free, including a train, corn hole, tic tac toe and photo opportunities.

The pumpkin patch is open until Halloween, or until every pumpkin is sold out, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. most days.



