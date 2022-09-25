Read full article on original website
Woman Shot & Killed At NW Portland Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who was shot and killed at Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night has been identified. Officers found 26-year-old Erika Evans wounded just before 11:15pm in the park, which is located near the corner of Northwest 25th and Raleigh. Paramedics administered first aid,...
Woman, 26, ID’d as victim in Portland’s Wallace Park shooting
The Portland Police Bureau has named the victim of a deadly shooting that took place near Wallace Park in Northwest Portland on Friday.
Man found shot multiple times in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Centennial neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called out to a report of someone being shot in the 15900 block of Southeast Stark Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times.
Police identify victim of fatal shooting outside Portland hotel
Martese Oliver, 26, died after suffering a gunshot wound Sunday, Sept. 25, police said.Police have named the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday, Sept. 25, outside a hotel in Northeast Portland. Martese Oliver, 26, a resident of Washington state, died after suffering a gunshot wound, Portland police said in a statement Monday, Sept. 26. A medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. Officers responded to a report of a shooting outside a hotel in the 8200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 3:24 a.m. Sunday, police said previously. When they arrived, they located an adult man, later identified as Oliver, injured. Paramedics responded and determined Oliver died at the scene, police said. An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. No other information has been released at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Detective Travis Law by calling 503-823-0395 or emailing Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Calvin Goldring at 503-823-0256 or Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-258221. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Police identify man shot, killed outside NE Portland motel
Police have identified the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed outside a Northeast Portland motel early Sunday morning. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday outside a motel near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. Officers say they arrived to find Martese Oliver, a 26-year-old Washington resident,...
Man smashes windows with street sign pole at multiple businesses in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of smashing windows in downtown Portland with a street sign pole was arrested early Tuesday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. The suspect, 28-year-old Tyler Jaramillo, faces a charge of first-degree criminal mischief. At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responding to a...
Car crashes into Portland apartment after police chase
A police chase Sunday night ended with a vehicle slamming into an apartment building in Northeast Portland, according to officials.
Vehicle slams into apartment building in NE Portland after chase with officers
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A chase between a suspect and Portland police officers ended Sunday night with a vehicle slamming into an apartment building. According to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau, an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue.
Man killed in early morning shooting outside of NE Portland hotel, police say
Portland police responded early Sunday to a fatal shooting outside of a hotel near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 82nd Avenue. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Howard Johnson, just a few blocks north of a motel that has been the site of four homicides so far this year, and it was reported about 3:24 a.m. Police said in a statement that the man died at the scene.
Teen groped by stranger while waiting for a bus in the Richmond Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are asking for the public's help after a 15-year-old girl was forcefully touched against her will while waiting for bus in the Richmond Neighborhood. On Monday morning around 8:45AM, a 15-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop located on the northwest corner of...
Homeless woman who broke into Northeast Portland home earlier this month is arrested again for harrasing and shoplifting
Her name is Terry Zinzer and she remains in jail on a county hold. The DA previously said that Zinzer needed mental health treatment but has a history of declining i.
Portland mayor wants to launch gunshot detection technology ShotSpotter on trial basis
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler is interested in launching the gunshot detection technology ShotSpotter on a trial basis, in the hope the technology could help quell the gun violence in Portland. The mayor approved the idea of putting together a pilot proposal for ShotSpotter last week. ShotSpotter is...
Teen groped at SE Portland bus stop, driver stops to help
An unidentified man who allegedly groped a teenager's breasts at a Southeast Portland bus stop remains at large, police said.
A Woman Dies After Shooting In NW Portland, Friday Night
Portland, ORE — Someone shot a woman at Wallace Park, late Friday night. Portland Police Officers arrived at the scene at 11:12 pm. They found the adult female with a gun-shot wound. Paramedics administered first aid treatment to the woman, but she died before being transported to a hospital.
Newborn with ties to Tri-Cities hospitalized after fatal crash
LONGVIEW, Wash. — A deadly crash took the life of one woman when her car swerved and rolled off the road, landing upside down in a drainage slough in Longview. Inside the car were her brother and two children, who got out of the submerged car with help from people who stopped.
Hazel Dell neighbors upset about damage to multiple cars, including smashed windows, dents and dings
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person or people who fired shots with a BB gun at several cars in the Hazel Dell area. It was supposed to be a quiet weekend for Shannon Frantz. She was having a garage sale to help pay for her aunt's dialysis treatment. But on Sunday morning, Frantz woke up to multiple calls from neighbors asking if she had seen her truck.
Man charged with unprovoked killing of retired professor, beating elderly man in downtown Portland held without bail
A man charged with killing a retired professor and seriously injuring another man during an unprovoked attack at a Portland bus stop in June was denied bail Monday after a judge heard evidence that the suspect appeared unremorseful and delusional in statements afterward to police. Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin...
Police: Man indicted in ‘unprovoked’ Beaverton stabbing of 2
A Washington County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of assaulting two men during an "unprovoked" attack in Beaverton nearly two weeks ago, authorities announced Monday.
Medical examiner identifies body of man found 20 years ago in Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identity of a man body found 20 years ago. The body of James Orin Johnson Sr. was found in Ridgefield on January 13, 2002. He was 32 when he died. The medical examiner’s office submitted a...
Beaverton man arrested for stabbing 1 person, assaulting another
CORNELIUS Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old Beaverton man was arrested Sunday in Cornelius after assaulting one person and stabbing another, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded at about 4:30 p.m. to the 300 block of South Cherry Drive after a stabbing was reported. Witnesses told investigators...
