Portland, OR

KXL

Woman Shot & Killed At NW Portland Park Identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who was shot and killed at Wallace Park in Northwest Portland late Friday night has been identified. Officers found 26-year-old Erika Evans wounded just before 11:15pm in the park, which is located near the corner of Northwest 25th and Raleigh. Paramedics administered first aid,...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man found shot multiple times in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Centennial neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Just after 12:30 a.m., officers were called out to a report of someone being shot in the 15900 block of Southeast Stark Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Police identify victim of fatal shooting outside Portland hotel

Martese Oliver, 26, died after suffering a gunshot wound Sunday, Sept. 25, police said.Police have named the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday, Sept. 25, outside a hotel in Northeast Portland. Martese Oliver, 26, a resident of Washington state, died after suffering a gunshot wound, Portland police said in a statement Monday, Sept. 26. A medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. Officers responded to a report of a shooting outside a hotel in the 8200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 3:24 a.m. Sunday, police said previously. When they arrived, they located an adult man, later identified as Oliver, injured. Paramedics responded and determined Oliver died at the scene, police said. An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. No other information has been released at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Detective Travis Law by calling 503-823-0395 or emailing Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Calvin Goldring at 503-823-0256 or Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-258221. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man shot, killed outside NE Portland motel

Police have identified the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed outside a Northeast Portland motel early Sunday morning. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday outside a motel near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. Officers say they arrived to find Martese Oliver, a 26-year-old Washington resident,...
PORTLAND, OR
#Shooting#Portland Hotel#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Northeast Sandy Boulevard
The Oregonian

Man killed in early morning shooting outside of NE Portland hotel, police say

Portland police responded early Sunday to a fatal shooting outside of a hotel near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 82nd Avenue. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Howard Johnson, just a few blocks north of a motel that has been the site of four homicides so far this year, and it was reported about 3:24 a.m. Police said in a statement that the man died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
KXL

A Woman Dies After Shooting In NW Portland, Friday Night

Portland, ORE — Someone shot a woman at Wallace Park, late Friday night. Portland Police Officers arrived at the scene at 11:12 pm. They found the adult female with a gun-shot wound. Paramedics administered first aid treatment to the woman, but she died before being transported to a hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
yaktrinews.com

Newborn with ties to Tri-Cities hospitalized after fatal crash

LONGVIEW, Wash. — A deadly crash took the life of one woman when her car swerved and rolled off the road, landing upside down in a drainage slough in Longview. Inside the car were her brother and two children, who got out of the submerged car with help from people who stopped.
LONGVIEW, WA
KGW

Hazel Dell neighbors upset about damage to multiple cars, including smashed windows, dents and dings

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person or people who fired shots with a BB gun at several cars in the Hazel Dell area. It was supposed to be a quiet weekend for Shannon Frantz. She was having a garage sale to help pay for her aunt's dialysis treatment. But on Sunday morning, Frantz woke up to multiple calls from neighbors asking if she had seen her truck.
HAZEL DELL, WA
kptv.com

Beaverton man arrested for stabbing 1 person, assaulting another

CORNELIUS Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old Beaverton man was arrested Sunday in Cornelius after assaulting one person and stabbing another, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded at about 4:30 p.m. to the 300 block of South Cherry Drive after a stabbing was reported. Witnesses told investigators...
CORNELIUS, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
Portland local news

