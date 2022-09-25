Martese Oliver, 26, died after suffering a gunshot wound Sunday, Sept. 25, police said.Police have named the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday, Sept. 25, outside a hotel in Northeast Portland. Martese Oliver, 26, a resident of Washington state, died after suffering a gunshot wound, Portland police said in a statement Monday, Sept. 26. A medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. Officers responded to a report of a shooting outside a hotel in the 8200 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 3:24 a.m. Sunday, police said previously. When they arrived, they located an adult man, later identified as Oliver, injured. Paramedics responded and determined Oliver died at the scene, police said. An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. No other information has been released at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Detective Travis Law by calling 503-823-0395 or emailing Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Calvin Goldring at 503-823-0256 or Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-258221. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO