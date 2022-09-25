We shouldn’t really be holding our phones all the time unless we’re actually working on or with our phones. The chances for distraction are too high when you have your mobile device too near, but the FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) syndrome is just too strong for some people. There are plenty of stands and docks that welcome your phone with open arms, but most of these feel too technical or even clinical to assuage our apprehensions. In contrast, this little desktop robot is more than just welcoming; it’s almost as if it’s embracing your smartphone to give its owner a bit of emotional support through features and expressions that seem to convey your smartphone’s feelings while separated from your hands.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO