San Francisco, CA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Goes Viral Sunday

Erin Andrews is off to a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter is part of a new No. 1 broadcasting team for the network, as her old partners, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, left for ESPN's "Monday Night Football." Last weekend, Andrews and...
NFL
The Spun

Look: OJ Simpson Calls For NFL Quarterback's Benching

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson is calling for a starting quarterback benching. Simpson, who starred in the NFL before being accused - and later acquitted - of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. The former NFL star believes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
NFL
numberfire.com

Sam Haggerty not in Mariners' Sunday lineup

Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Haggerty is being replaced in left field by Taylor Trammell versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 183 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .255 batting average with a .731 OPS, 5 home...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Terrifying Sight On Bucs Field Sunday Afternoon

Usually it's hard to keep fans away from the field leading up to an NFL game. But there was something so terrifying on the field at Raymond James Stadium that fans were ready to run away. Prior to today's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers in...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To Cool Barry Bonds News

The world will be watching tonight's Yankees-Red Sox game as slugger Aaron Judge continues his chase of Roger Maris' 61 home runs mark. But another home run champion is going to be watching a lot closer than the rest of us. On Sunday, ESPN announced that MLB's all-time home runs...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How Zaidi envisions Posey making on-field impact in new role

Even prior to Buster Posey hanging up his cleats, the Giants catcher was a valuable advisor for president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. That relationship continued into Posey’s retirement over the last 10 months, and it now enters a new phase after the 35-year-old on Wednesday became the first former player to join the Giants ownership group and its Board of Directors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
