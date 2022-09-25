Read full article on original website
NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion
The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
Look: Cris Collinsworth Made Embarrassing Mistake Sunday Night
As if the big Sunday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos wasn't hard enough to watch, longtime color commentator Cris Collinsworth didn't make it any easier on the ears. At one point in the broadcast, Collinsworth and Mike Tirico started talking about other results throughout...
numberfire.com
Sam Haggerty not in Mariners' Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Haggerty is being replaced in left field by Taylor Trammell versus Royals starter Max Castillo. In 183 plate appearances this season, Haggerty has a .255 batting average with a .731 OPS, 5 home...
Diamondbacks option slumping Alek Thomas to Triple-A Reno
The Diamondbacks optioned center fielder Alek Thomas to Triple-A Reno, sending the struggling rookie back to the minors with just eight games remaining in the regular season. The move, which was made after Sunday’s home finale against the San Francisco Giants, presumably creates room for outfielder Jake McCarthy to return from the bereavement list.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
Look: MLB World Reacts To Cool Barry Bonds News
The world will be watching tonight's Yankees-Red Sox game as slugger Aaron Judge continues his chase of Roger Maris' 61 home runs mark. But another home run champion is going to be watching a lot closer than the rest of us. On Sunday, ESPN announced that MLB's all-time home runs...
How Zaidi envisions Posey making on-field impact in new role
Even prior to Buster Posey hanging up his cleats, the Giants catcher was a valuable advisor for president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. That relationship continued into Posey’s retirement over the last 10 months, and it now enters a new phase after the 35-year-old on Wednesday became the first former player to join the Giants ownership group and its Board of Directors.
