Dragons in the Bible: What does the Bible say about dragons?

By Hanna Seariac
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
In this file film publicity image released by Paramount Pictures, Hiccup, voiced by Jay Baruchel, rides Toothless in a scene from "How to Train Your Dragon."

In the King James version of the Bible, the word “dragon” appears several times. While dragon today refers to a mythical flying creature, the word previously had a larger semantic range. According the 1828 Webster’s Dictionary , when used in scripture, dragon seems to refer to a large serpent.

Bible verses about dragons

  • Ezekiel 29:3 says, “Speak, and say, Thus saith the Lord God; Behold, I am against thee, Pharaoh king of Egypt, the great dragon that lieth in the midst of his rivers, which hath said, My river is mine own, and I have made it for myself.”
  • Psalms 74:13 recounts when the Lord divided the sea by force, but also says he broke the heads of dragons.
  • Isaiah 34:13 also contains a reference to dragons. That reference reads, “And thorns shall come up in her palaces, nettles and brambles in the fortresses thereof: and it shall be an habitation of dragons, and a court for owls.”
  • Revelation 12:3 reads, “And there appeared another wonder in heaven; and behold a great red dragon, having seven heads and ten horns, and seven crowns upon his heads.” Later, in Revelation 20:2 , the text calls Satan a dragon. It states that the dragon will be bound for a thousand years.

Deseret News

Deseret News

