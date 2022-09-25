Read full article on original website
KGET 17
Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair offers free admission
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A donation of just six canned good to CAPK’s Feed the Need initiative can get you free admission to the Kern County Fair on Monday. “About 14 percent of Kern County is food insecure, meaning they are having a hard time getting the next meal on the table,” said Savannah Maldonado, resource and outreach coordinator at CAPK.
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Fair: Feed the Need Food Drive, six cans gets you one free fair admission pass
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — It's nearly been a week since the Kern County Fair kicked off. And if you haven't gotten your hands on some funnels cakes and other delicious food. Now's your chance!. Beginning at 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Monday, the Kern County Fair is hosting...
Tehechapi News
Natural Sightings: Trees aren’t just for birds
Manuel Avila took this photo in Golden Hills of a California Black Bear up in a cottonwood tree. Manuel said that the bear was in the backyard of the Avila home in the vicinity of Jerry Drive and Lake Drive in Golden Hills, and had been in the neighborhood for several days.
The Kern County Fair has humble beginnings and undergone big changes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Depending on how you count, the Kern County Fair is either 131 years old, 107 years old, 104 or something else. The difference is which county fair you’re referring to and whether you count years that were skipped because of depression and pandemic. The Kern County Fair, now in its third […]
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Groups challenging city over river management
Several public interest groups have issued a direct challenge to Bakersfield over the Kern River alleging the city has not lived up to its responsibilities to address the public trust. Water Audit California, an advocacy group based in Napa, sent a letter to the Bakersfield Water Resources Department on July...
Bakersfield Now
Students that overdosed at North High School continue to feel side effects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last Thursday, sisters Arkeyta-Anncrey and Amairakiss Owens were hospitalized after they experienced what their doctor said was an opioid overdose. They said they began feeling sick after eating snacks that were given to them at North High School. In response to this situation, the principal...
Tehechapi News
Larry Gene Christy Jr., March 21, 1997 – Sept. 11, 2022
Larry Gene Christy Jr., 25, passed away on Sept. 11,2022, just outside Tehachapi, Ca. He was born March 21, 1997, to Larry Gene Christy Sr., and Symantha Leigh Christy, in Bakersfield, Ca. Growing up he was involved in sports. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. He also enjoyed...
KGET 17
Crews demolish Bakersfield landmarks destroyed by apparent arson
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They survived the fire that raged down Chester Avenue of 1919 and the 1952 earthquake only to be done in by what appears to be arson. Monday, crews demolished two Bakersfield landmarks, each more than a century old, that burned down in a three-alarm fire on Sept. 7 in Downtown Bakersfield.
The county’s 2 largest school districts look to address fentanyl crisis
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fentanyl overdose crisis continues to escalate in Kern County, where more than 600 people have died over the past three years – each of those years more deadly than the previous one. Despite those surging numbers Kern County still does not have a dedicated task force to develop uniform guidelines […]
Tehechapi News
Christy, Larry Gene Jr. 1997-2022 obit.jpg
Larry Gene Christy Jr., March 21, 1997 – Sept. 11, 2022. Larry Gene Christy Jr., 25, passed away on Sept. 11,2022, just outside Tehachapi, Ca. He was…
Tehechapi News
Sage and Poppy Suites to hold grand opening
Sage and Poppy Suites is excited to announce its grand opening from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct 1. Sage and Poppy Suites is located at 20705 South St. The public is invited. The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce is proud to participate in this special event with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. There will be giveaways, raffle prizes and food. We hope to see you there.
Shafter man transforms his life, health, now preparing for grueling Sparta Trifecta World Championship in November
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tony Mestaz has seen and experienced many ups and downs — the highs of thousands of feet in the Kern County mountains in training for an endurance race, to the lows of multiple health setbacks — cancer and diabetes to name just two. But at 60, Mestaz, from Shafter, is the […]
BEST EATS: Mexico City tacos
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When I told him I was leaving for a week’s vacation in Mexico City, defense attorney David A. Torres began talking about suadero tacos with a fervor he usually saves for closing arguments. He didn’t steer me wrong. I ate suadero tacos at multiple locations and enjoyed them immensely each time. […]
Tehechapi News
Pen in Hand: Nuwä winnowing baskets: essential tools made from willow
The traditional Nuwä, the indigenous residents of the Tehachapi Mountains, were good at many important things — survival being the most essential of their skills. In order to survive and flourish, the Nuwä had to make use of the natural food sources available to them, and they did this using a variety of talents and technologies.
KERO-TV has been on the air in Bakersfield for 69 years
Monday marked the 69th anniversary of KERO-TV, first hitting the local airwaves on this date in 1953 from the lobby of the El Tejon Hotel in downtown Bakersfield.
KHSD looks to take action following fentanyl overdoses at North High School
The Kern High School District is looking to take action after the several recent fentanyl overdoses at North High School.
KGET 17
BPD investigates suspicious death in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 1900 block of V Street in Downtown Bakersfield, according to a news release. Officers said they were flagged down regarding an adult woman down just after 11 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers...
‘Husky migration’ is a temporary fix to breed’s problems in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s called the “husky migration and dogs from the Bakersfield Animal Care Center are moving north to find a better homes. The husky migration had more than 20 huskies lined up for their chance at a better life. “The husky migration. The whole idea was to try to migrate all of our […]
At least 3 students are confirmed to have overdosed at North High
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple students at North High School overdosed on opioids and were rushed to the hospital this week. Parents and students told 17News they are worried about the kids’ safety. So far, three students at North High confirmed to have overdosed while at school. Parents said there may be as many as […]
Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
