ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

Feed the Need at the Kern County Fair offers free admission

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A donation of just six canned good to CAPK’s Feed the Need initiative can get you free admission to the Kern County Fair on Monday. “About 14 percent of Kern County is food insecure, meaning they are having a hard time getting the next meal on the table,” said Savannah Maldonado, resource and outreach coordinator at CAPK.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tehechapi News

Natural Sightings: Trees aren’t just for birds

Manuel Avila took this photo in Golden Hills of a California Black Bear up in a cottonwood tree. Manuel said that the bear was in the backyard of the Avila home in the vicinity of Jerry Drive and Lake Drive in Golden Hills, and had been in the neighborhood for several days.
GOLDEN HILLS, CA
KGET

The Kern County Fair has humble beginnings and undergone big changes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Depending on how you count, the Kern County Fair is either 131 years old, 107 years old, 104 or something else. The difference is which county fair you’re referring to and whether you count years that were skipped because of depression and pandemic. The Kern County Fair, now in its third […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linda, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Bakersfield, CA
Tehachapi, CA
Society
City
Tehachapi, CA
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Groups challenging city over river management

Several public interest groups have issued a direct challenge to Bakersfield over the Kern River alleging the city has not lived up to its responsibilities to address the public trust. Water Audit California, an advocacy group based in Napa, sent a letter to the Bakersfield Water Resources Department on July...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Students that overdosed at North High School continue to feel side effects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last Thursday, sisters Arkeyta-Anncrey and Amairakiss Owens were hospitalized after they experienced what their doctor said was an opioid overdose. They said they began feeling sick after eating snacks that were given to them at North High School. In response to this situation, the principal...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Larry Gene Christy Jr., March 21, 1997 – Sept. 11, 2022

Larry Gene Christy Jr., 25, passed away on Sept. 11,2022, just outside Tehachapi, Ca. He was born March 21, 1997, to Larry Gene Christy Sr., and Symantha Leigh Christy, in Bakersfield, Ca. Growing up he was involved in sports. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. He also enjoyed...
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET 17

Crews demolish Bakersfield landmarks destroyed by apparent arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They survived the fire that raged down Chester Avenue of 1919 and the 1952 earthquake only to be done in by what appears to be arson. Monday, crews demolished two Bakersfield landmarks, each more than a century old, that burned down in a three-alarm fire on Sept. 7 in Downtown Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Family Life#Charity#Diamond#Sequioa Wellness#Ashmore Motors#Adventist Health#Tuscan#Old West Brewing Company#Westlane Brewing#Blue Roo Boards#B B Liquo
Tehechapi News

Sage and Poppy Suites to hold grand opening

Sage and Poppy Suites is excited to announce its grand opening from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct 1. Sage and Poppy Suites is located at 20705 South St. The public is invited. The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce is proud to participate in this special event with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. There will be giveaways, raffle prizes and food. We hope to see you there.
TEHACHAPI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KGET

BEST EATS: Mexico City tacos

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When I told him I was leaving for a week’s vacation in Mexico City, defense attorney David A. Torres began talking about suadero tacos with a fervor he usually saves for closing arguments. He didn’t steer me wrong. I ate suadero tacos at multiple locations and enjoyed them immensely each time. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Pen in Hand: Nuwä winnowing baskets: essential tools made from willow

The traditional Nuwä, the indigenous residents of the Tehachapi Mountains, were good at many important things — survival being the most essential of their skills. In order to survive and flourish, the Nuwä had to make use of the natural food sources available to them, and they did this using a variety of talents and technologies.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET 17

BPD investigates suspicious death in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 1900 block of V Street in Downtown Bakersfield, according to a news release. Officers said they were flagged down regarding an adult woman down just after 11 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

At least 3 students are confirmed to have overdosed at North High

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple students at North High School overdosed on opioids and were rushed to the hospital this week. Parents and students told 17News they are worried about the kids’ safety. So far, three students at North High confirmed to have overdosed while at school. Parents said there may be as many as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
TEHACHAPI, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy