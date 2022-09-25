Read full article on original website
North Carolina preps for remnants of Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian steams toward Florida, its remnants are expected to affect North Carolina. How is the state preparing?. Tim Boyum asks N.C. Emergency Management Director William Ray. Plus, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen makes stops in the state, promoting the Biden administration's economic policies. Rep. Deborah Ross, (D) 2nd...
Live webcams in the path of Hurricane Ian
See what conditions are like as Hurricane Ian hits Florida with these views from live webcams. Spectrum News does not control many of these cameras. Some cameras may experience issues as the storm moves through and could freeze up or drop their signal. Bradenton Riverwalk. Pine Island. Flagler Pier. The...
Jan. 6 panel delays hearing as Hurricane Ian aims at Florida
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol announced Tuesday that it had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday as a hurricane hurtled toward the Florida coast. The committee had planned to hold what was likely to be its final investigative hearing...
Eight Days of Hope looking for volunteers to help those affected by Hurricane Ian
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The group Eight Days of Hope will deploy its rapid response equipment and team to those in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. Ian tore into Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday. Now, it's intensifying into a Category 4 storm, on track to devastate Florida's western coast by Wednesday.
Ian to bring heavy rain to North Carolina by the weekend
The west coast of Florida will take a direct hit from powerful Hurricane Ian this week. The storm will then eventually impact our weather in the Carolinas by Friday and the weekend. Florida's Gulf Coast will experience the worst conditions from the storm, including a life-threatening storm surge, flooding rains...
Virginia students protest Youngkin transgender policies
McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Student activists held school walkouts across Virginia on Tuesday to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to the state's guidance on transgender student policies, revisions that would roll back some accommodations. Beginning Tuesday morning, students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the model...
Prototype electric airplane takes first flight
MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) — A prototype, all-electric airplane took its first flight Tuesday morning in central Washington state. The Seattle Times reports that if the Federal Aviation Administration eventually certifies the small airplane to carry passengers, it could become the first all-electric commercial airplane. The plane, built by...
Rallies call for an end to prison package restrictions in New York
The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) implemented a new Vendor Package Program to crack down on contraband in correctional facilities. This has caused some backlash from the family and friends of incarcerated New Yorkers, who are concerned their loved ones won't get the items they need.
Hochul doles out money near Republican rival's base of support
Heading to the home turf of her opponent, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday played up the power of her incumbency at an economic development announcement. Meanwhile, the governor defended her decision to take part in only one debate next month. Dipping onto Long Island six...
New York launches unemployment fraud crackdown
New York is launching an effort to curtail unemployment insurance scams following an investigation that found $11 million in fraudulent benefit payments made last month, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday said. The scale and scope of the fraudulent benefits underscores the massive amount of money sent out the door meant...
Preparing for more flooding on the Lumber River: 5 things to know about the latest assessment
First came Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Then Hurricane Florence two years later. The slow-moving storms brought torrential rains to southeast North Carolina, swelling rivers way past their banks to historic flood levels. Since those floods that devastated communities along the Lumber River, the state has been working to measure how...
South Carolina House rejects bill that would have made the state’s six-week ban on abortion more restrictive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House rejects bill that would have made the state’s six-week ban on abortion more restrictive. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena
DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena to testify Tuesday in an abortion access case, according to court documents. A process server wrote in an...
Lawmaker calls for approval of home heating measure
A measure meant to ensure emergency deliveries of propane to homes during the winter months will be heading to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk. Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is urging her to approve it ahead of what is expected to be winter marked by increased energy costs for New Yorkers.
Dueling law enforcement nods for Hochul and Zeldin
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin on Tuesday rolled out dueling endorsements from law enforcement organizations in the race for governor. Hochul was endorsed by the Police Benevolent Association of New York State, a group that represents about 1,200 members of the New York State Agency Police Services, including SUNY police, state Environmental Conservation Police, the state Park Police and the Forest Rangers.
15,000 evictions were filed across N.C. last month; housing advocates expect that to increase
DURHAM, N.C. — Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state in August. That’s almost double the number filed during the same time last year. Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across the state last month. The director of the Durham Eviction Diversion Program said it could get worse...
Survey: Most Mainers want to move away from criminal punishment for low-level drug offenses
A survey of Maine voters shows 74% support a move away from criminal punishment for low-level, non-violent drug offenders and toward rehabilitation programs. Two University of Maine professors highlighted the survey results on Tuesday, saying the results should convince state lawmakers that there is sufficient support to decriminalize possession of a small amount of drugs for personal use.
Texas AG Ken Paxton fled from subpoena in truck, court record says
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday evening fled from being served a subpoena in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, according to many media reports, including one by the Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune, citing a federal court affidavit, reported that a process server named...
